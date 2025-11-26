Netflix revisits Karabulut femicide case in true-crime documentary

ISTANBUL

Netflix is producing a new true-crime documentary revisiting one of Türkiye’s most haunting femicide cases, the 2009 murder of 17-year-old Münevver Karabulut.

“Portrait of a Murder: The Münevver File” marks the platform’s latest addition to its global crime catalog, though an official release date has not yet been announced.

Karabulut was brutally killed by her boyfriend, Cem Garipoğlu, in an incident that shocked the nation and ignited widespread debate on violence against women. Her dismembered body was discovered in a garbage bin in an upscale Istanbul neighborhood, prompting a massive public outcry and a months-long manhunt.

Garipoğlu, a member of a wealthy family, evaded police for 197 days before being captured and later sentenced to 24 years in prison. His mother and uncle were also convicted of aiding him and destroying evidence.

The case remained firmly in the public spotlight, not only for its brutality but also for long-term allegations that Garipoğlu had faked his 2014 prison suicide with the help of influential connections.

Officials barred the Karabulut family from viewing the body, fueling years of speculation and conspiracy theories. It was alleged for years that prison officials were bribed by his family, the murderer walked free and another dead body was buried instead of Garipoğlu.

In 2024, bone samples taken from Garipoğlu’s grave confirmed his identity, laying to rest claims that he had escaped justice.

Netflix’s documentary is expected to revisit the case with fresh interviews and archival material.