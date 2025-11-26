Netflix revisits Karabulut femicide case in true-crime documentary

Netflix revisits Karabulut femicide case in true-crime documentary

ISTANBUL
Netflix revisits Karabulut femicide case in true-crime documentary

Netflix is producing a new true-crime documentary revisiting one of Türkiye’s most haunting femicide cases, the 2009 murder of 17-year-old Münevver Karabulut.

 

“Portrait of a Murder: The Münevver File” marks the platform’s latest addition to its global crime catalog, though an official release date has not yet been announced.

 

Karabulut was brutally killed by her boyfriend, Cem Garipoğlu, in an incident that shocked the nation and ignited widespread debate on violence against women. Her dismembered body was discovered in a garbage bin in an upscale Istanbul neighborhood, prompting a massive public outcry and a months-long manhunt.

 

Garipoğlu, a member of a wealthy family, evaded police for 197 days before being captured and later sentenced to 24 years in prison. His mother and uncle were also convicted of aiding him and destroying evidence.

 

The case remained firmly in the public spotlight, not only for its brutality but also for long-term allegations that Garipoğlu had faked his 2014 prison suicide with the help of influential connections.

 

Officials barred the Karabulut family from viewing the body, fueling years of speculation and conspiracy theories. It was alleged for years that prison officials were bribed by his family, the murderer walked free and another dead body was buried instead of Garipoğlu.

 

In 2024, bone samples taken from Garipoğlu’s grave confirmed his identity, laying to rest claims that he had escaped justice.

 

Netflix’s documentary is expected to revisit the case with fresh interviews and archival material.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament

Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament

    Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament

  2. 1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

    1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

  3. Peace commission to review İmralı visit next week

    Peace commission to review İmralı visit next week

  4. Türkiye slams Greek Cyprus-Lebanon maritime delimitation deal

    Türkiye slams Greek Cyprus-Lebanon maritime delimitation deal

  5. 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye stalled Ankara-Athens thaw: Tsipras

    2016 coup attempt in Türkiye stalled Ankara-Athens thaw: Tsipras
Recommended
Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament

Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament
Peace commission to review İmralı visit next week

Peace commission to review İmralı visit next week
Türkiye slams Greek Cyprus-Lebanon maritime delimitation deal

Türkiye slams Greek Cyprus-Lebanon maritime delimitation deal
Türkiye’s avocado hub expects 150 million units in harvest

Türkiye’s avocado hub expects 150 million units in harvest
Turkish top diplomat due in Berlin to further foster Turkish-German ties

Turkish top diplomat due in Berlin to further foster Turkish-German ties
Erdoğan, Pope Leo XIV call for global peace, stability in historic visit

Erdoğan, Pope Leo XIV call for global peace, stability in historic visit
Erdoğan receives WHO Europe Award

Erdoğan receives WHO Europe Award
WORLD 1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

A year has passed since Syrian opposition forces launched their major offensive from the rebel-held province of Idlib, a campaign that ultimately brought down Bashar al-Assad’s six-decade rule.

ECONOMY Economic confidence index hits highest level since March

Economic confidence index hits highest level since March

Türkiye's economic confidence index rose 1.3 percent in November to 99.5, the highest since March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Nov. 27.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿