Netflix announces ‘Squid Game’ coming

  • June 14 2022 07:00:00

LOS ANGELES 
Netflix has finally announced a second season of sensational South Korean hit “Squid Game” will be coming to the streaming platform.

After months of waiting, the streaming giant confirmed the news with a teaser poster of the infamous giant doll from the first challenge in the bloody survival drama, which saw impoverished characters face off in a number of deadly children’s games to compete for a massive cash prize.

Netflix took to Twitter to announce the long-awaited update, writing: “Greenlight! Squid Game continues, only on Netflix.”
But as more of the dystopian thriller is on the way, the news left “Squid Game” fans divided, with many fearful the second instalment of the show will not live up to the explosive success and drama of the first.

Director and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk also posted a message to fans upon the announcement, titled ‘A whole new round is coming.”

The statement read: “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year, but it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series. As a writer, director and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns, the Front Man returned, season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”

