Netanyahu offers condolences to Erdoğan over terror attack

ANKARA

Israel’s new Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the recent deadly terror attack in Istanbul in a first phone conversation between the two men.

According to a statement by the Communications Directorate, Netanyahu has called Erdoğan to express his sorrow over the terror attack that killed six people in Istanbul on Nov. 13. It is the first conversation between Erdoğan and Netanyahu after the latter becoming the new Israeli prime minister.

Erdoğan, for his part, has thanked Netanyahu for his call and expressed his hopes that the results of the election in Israel will lead to a positive era in the region and Israel. Turkish President also expressed his sorrow over the violence in the West Bank.

He also stressed that ties between Türkiye and Israel entered a new era thanks to a strong will that was shown by both parties.

Ankara and Tel Aviv have appointed ambassadors as part of mutual efforts to normalize ties following years-long strain.