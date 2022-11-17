Netanyahu offers condolences to Erdoğan over terror attack

Netanyahu offers condolences to Erdoğan over terror attack

ANKARA
Netanyahu offers condolences to Erdoğan over terror attack

Israel’s new Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the recent deadly terror attack in Istanbul in a first phone conversation between the two men.

According to a statement by the Communications Directorate, Netanyahu has called Erdoğan to express his sorrow over the terror attack that killed six people in Istanbul on Nov. 13. It is the first conversation between Erdoğan and Netanyahu after the latter becoming the new Israeli prime minister.

Erdoğan, for his part, has thanked Netanyahu for his call and expressed his hopes that the results of the election in Israel will lead to a positive era in the region and Israel. Turkish President also expressed his sorrow over the violence in the West Bank.

He also stressed that ties between Türkiye and Israel entered a new era thanks to a strong will that was shown by both parties.

Ankara and Tel Aviv have appointed ambassadors as part of mutual efforts to normalize ties following years-long strain.

TÜRKIYE Netanyahu offers condolences to Erdoğan over terror attack

Netanyahu offers condolences to Erdoğan over terror attack
MOST POPULAR

  1. Supply problems, strong demand push up rents

    Supply problems, strong demand push up rents

  2. MHP leader calls for closure of HDP after terror attack

    MHP leader calls for closure of HDP after terror attack

  3. Victims of synagogue attacks remembered in Istanbul

    Victims of synagogue attacks remembered in Istanbul

  4. Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended for another 120 days

    Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended for another 120 days

  5. Türkiye pushing for further Russia-US talks: Erdoğan

    Türkiye pushing for further Russia-US talks: Erdoğan
Recommended
Türkiye expresses solidarity with Poland after missile strike

Türkiye expresses solidarity with Poland after missile strike
Türkiye calls on allies, friends to support terror fight

Türkiye calls on allies, friends to support terror fight
Biden thanks Erdoğan for efforts on grain deal

Biden thanks Erdoğan for efforts on grain deal
American, Russian secret service heads meet in Ankara

American, Russian secret service heads meet in Ankara
Ankara slams EU over Turkish Cyprus’ status in Turkic States’ body

Ankara slams EU over Turkish Cyprus’ status in Turkic States’ body
Türkiye, Indonesia sign five agreements

Türkiye, Indonesia sign five agreements
WORLD Sanctioned tycoon says Russia wants to engage on climate

Sanctioned tycoon says Russia wants to engage on climate

A Russian billionaire under sanctions by the United States and Europe over his alleged ties to the Kremlin said Wednesday that he was not surprised by protests against his country at this year's U.N. climate talks, but insisted that Russia wants to remain engaged on the issue of global warming because it deeply affects the nation.

ECONOMY Private sector’s external debt $161 bln

Private sector’s external debt $161 bln

The Turkish private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad declined by $7.8 billion from the end of 2021 to $160.9 billion as of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS ‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

A football team consisting of 36 children with cerebral palsy using a walker has been established in Istanbul.