Nearly 9,000 passengers fly to Rize-Artvin Airport in week

  • May 23 2022 07:00:00

Nearly 9,000 passengers fly to Rize-Artvin Airport in week

RİZE
Nearly 9,000 passengers fly to Rize-Artvin Airport in week

Some 8,750 passengers have flown to Rize-Artvin Airport in a week after its inauguration on May 14, İhlas News Agency has reported.

“Some 70 airplanes flew to the airport with 10 flights daily,” the agency wrote on May 22.

Three flights are made daily between Rize-Artvin Airport and Istanbul Airport.

“Two other daily flights are conducted to Ankara Esenboğa Airport and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport to and from Rize-Artvin Airport,” the agency stated.

Erdinç Teletar, a passenger from Istanbul, praised Rize-Artvin Airport, built on a reclaimed area of land covering 4,500 square meters.

“Such a beautiful airport,” said Şeref Kaya, another passenger from Istanbul.

Rize-Artvin Airport is an airport off the coast of Yeşilköy village in the Pazar district of the Black Sea province of Rize. The airport is expected to serve about 2 million passengers annually.

The construction cost was declared to be some 750 million Turkish Liras ($47 million).

Turkey,

TURKEY Chatbox ‘Hızır’ to serve Turkish expats globally

Chatbox ‘Hızır’ to serve Turkish expats globally
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning

    Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning

  2. Average house price exceeds 1 mln Turkish Liras

    Average house price exceeds 1 mln Turkish Liras

  3. Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

    Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

  4. Erdoğan talks to Swedish, Finnish leaders on their NATO bids

    Erdoğan talks to Swedish, Finnish leaders on their NATO bids

  5. CHP held ‘Voice of the Nation’ rally in Istanbul

    CHP held ‘Voice of the Nation’ rally in Istanbul
Recommended
Chatbox ‘Hızır’ to serve Turkish expats globally

Chatbox ‘Hızır’ to serve Turkish expats globally
Turkish FM to visit Palestine, Israel

Turkish FM to visit Palestine, Israel
Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum
Ceramic works, statues displayed in an underworld exhibition

Ceramic works, statues displayed in an underworld exhibition
Denizli promotes Kaklık cave, awaits more tourists

Denizli promotes Kaklık cave, awaits more tourists
Turkey reports 905 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

Turkey reports 905 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
WORLD Biden: US would intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan

Biden: US would intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan

President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, in one of the most forceful and overt statements in support of Taiwan in decades.

ECONOMY Construction firms plan large projects in resort towns

Construction firms plan large projects in resort towns

Construction firms are planning large investments in resort towns on the Aegean coast as demand has shifted during the pandemic from homes in large cities to smaller cities.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.