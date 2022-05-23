Nearly 9,000 passengers fly to Rize-Artvin Airport in week

RİZE

Some 8,750 passengers have flown to Rize-Artvin Airport in a week after its inauguration on May 14, İhlas News Agency has reported.

“Some 70 airplanes flew to the airport with 10 flights daily,” the agency wrote on May 22.

Three flights are made daily between Rize-Artvin Airport and Istanbul Airport.

“Two other daily flights are conducted to Ankara Esenboğa Airport and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport to and from Rize-Artvin Airport,” the agency stated.

Erdinç Teletar, a passenger from Istanbul, praised Rize-Artvin Airport, built on a reclaimed area of land covering 4,500 square meters.

“Such a beautiful airport,” said Şeref Kaya, another passenger from Istanbul.

Rize-Artvin Airport is an airport off the coast of Yeşilköy village in the Pazar district of the Black Sea province of Rize. The airport is expected to serve about 2 million passengers annually.

The construction cost was declared to be some 750 million Turkish Liras ($47 million).