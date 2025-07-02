Natural gas prices hiked for households and industry

ISTANBUL
The Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has announced a significant hike in natural gas prices, with residential users facing an average increase of 24.6 percent and industrial users seeing a 7.86 percent rise.

The new tariffs, which were adjusted according to the wholesale prices announced on the BOTAŞ website, took effect as of July 2.

Wholesale natural gas prices have been adjusted in line with budget targets, the authority said.

The natural gas price hike will not be reflected in the June inflation figures.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will release the inflation data for June on July 3.

Economists polled by state-run Anadolu Agency forecast that consumer prices increased by 1.53 percent month-on-month in June.

They also estimated that the annual inflation rate declined from 35.41 percent in May to 35.26 percent in June.

WORLD Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza

Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza

Over 150 international charities and humanitarian groups on July 1 called for disbanding a controversial Israeli and U.S.-backed system to distribute aid in Gaza because of chaos and deadly violence against Palestinians seeking food at its sites.  
ECONOMY 12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

Türkiye's 12-month rolling exports hit a historic high of $267 billion in June, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on July 2.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
