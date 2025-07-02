Natural gas prices hiked for households and industry

ISTANBUL

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has announced a significant hike in natural gas prices, with residential users facing an average increase of 24.6 percent and industrial users seeing a 7.86 percent rise.

The new tariffs, which were adjusted according to the wholesale prices announced on the BOTAŞ website, took effect as of July 2.

Wholesale natural gas prices have been adjusted in line with budget targets, the authority said.

The natural gas price hike will not be reflected in the June inflation figures.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will release the inflation data for June on July 3.

Economists polled by state-run Anadolu Agency forecast that consumer prices increased by 1.53 percent month-on-month in June.

They also estimated that the annual inflation rate declined from 35.41 percent in May to 35.26 percent in June.