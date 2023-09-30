Natural gas explosions claim lives in Ankara, Istanbul

ANKARA

Two separate natural gas-related explosions in Istanbul and the capital Ankara have left four dead and several injured.

In Ankara's Mamak district, a fatal explosion occurred early on Sept. 29, claiming the life of a lone resident. The blast, which was heard across the Küçük Kayaş neighborhood, drew swift responses from the police after nearby residents reported the incident.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered that the explosion resulted from a stove left open in the victim's apartment. The deceased was identified as 70-year-old Fatıma Köse.

Subsequent inspections revealed that the flat had a combi boiler added without proper project modification, approval, gas opening procedures, or company consent. Additionally, the stove lacked a safety device, contributing to the devastating explosion and subsequent fire. An inquiry into the incident is now underway.

Meanwhile, in Istanbul's Şirinevler district, a similar tragedy unfolded the day before, claiming three lives and injuring three others. The explosion, attributed to natural gas, led to a swift response from emergency services.

Reports from local media indicated that the explosion was so powerful that it shattered windows in nearby buildings and covered the sky with smoke.

Both incidents have prompted investigations by the respective chief prosecutor's offices.