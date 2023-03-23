Natural disasters, inflation ‘upped insurers’ costs in 2022’

Natural disasters, inflation ‘upped insurers’ costs in 2022’

ZURICH
Natural disasters, inflation ‘upped insurers’ costs in 2022’

Natural disasters increased insurers’ costs in 2022, with inflation pushing up the bill even more, reinsurer Swiss Re said yesterday, warning of likely further rises in the future due to climate change.

Economic losses caused by natural disasters amounted to $275 billion in 2022, down 5.8 percent compared to the $303 billion in 2021, said the Zurich-based group, which acts as an insurer for insurers.

But of those losses, $125 billion were covered by insurance, up 3.3 percent on 2021, making it the second consecutive year in which insured losses from natural catastrophes topped the $100 billion mark, Swiss Re said.

“The magnitude of losses in 2022 is not a story of exceptional natural hazards, but rather a picture of growing property exposure, accentuated by exceptional inflation,” said Martin Bertogg, head of catastrophe perils at Swiss Re.

Inflation drove up compensation costs, particularly for buildings, homes and vehicles damaged by natural disasters.

Rising material costs and labor shortages have also led to higher claims to cover the costs of building repairs. In the United States, the aggregate replacement cost of buildings in 2022 has risen by an estimated 40 percent since the start of 2020.

“While inflation may subside, increasing value concentration in areas vulnerable to natural catastrophes remains a key driver for increasing losses,” said Bertogg.

Swiss Re said there had been a 5 to 7 percent uptrend in average annual losses over the last 30 years.

“We expect the trend to continue. The growth has been and will be largely driven by rising loss severity of individual catastrophes... and a backdrop of hazard intensification due to climate change effects,” the reinsurance giant said.

Hurricane Ian was by far last year’s costliest event, resulting in estimated insured losses of $50-65 billion.

 

Insurance, Economy,

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged

Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged
LATEST NEWS

  1. Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged

    Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged

  2. Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S China Sea

    Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S China Sea

  3. Netanyahu seeks to soothe US concerns over settlement repeal

    Netanyahu seeks to soothe US concerns over settlement repeal

  4. Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians

    Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians

  5. Erdoğan slams Nation Alliance for cooperating with HDP

    Erdoğan slams Nation Alliance for cooperating with HDP
Recommended
Nike profits down on higher costs

Nike profits down on higher costs
IMF and Ukraine reach $15.6 billion loan agreement

IMF and Ukraine reach $15.6 billion loan agreement
UK inflation unexpectedly accelerates to 10.4 pct

UK inflation unexpectedly accelerates to 10.4 pct
Sri Lanka bailout conditional on tackling corruption: IMF

Sri Lanka bailout conditional on tackling corruption: IMF
Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs, bringing 2023 total to 27,000

Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs, bringing 2023 total to 27,000
Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport

Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport
WORLD Chinese military says warned US warship to leave S China Sea

Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S China Sea

The Chinese military said it had tracked a US warship in the South China Sea on Thursday and "warned it to leave" waters claimed by Beijing.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged

Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged

Türkiye’s Central Bank on March 23 kept its key policy rate unchanged after lowering it in February.
SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.