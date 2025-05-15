NATO’s core values face unprecedented threats, warns Fidan

ANTALYA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosted the foreign ministers of the member states in Side Ancient City of Antalya within the scope of NATO Informal Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan cautioned on Wednesday that NATO’s foundational principles of peace and stability are under severe strain, citing ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza as critical flashpoints.

Speaking at a dinner hosted for foreign ministers attending an informal NATO meeting in Türkiye’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Fidan underscored the alliance’s enduring strength and the urgent need for unity.

“NATO remains the most successful alliance in history, not just because of its military might but because we stand for shared values, principles, and ideas,” Fidan told the gathering.

He highlighted the growing dangers posed by hybrid threats and terrorism, which he said jeopardize democratic systems across member states.

“Our greatest strength in facing these challenges is our solidarity,” he added.

The Antalya meeting, held ahead of the NATO Summit in The Hague in June, is set to feature intensive discussions on pressing global security issues for two days. Fidan expressed hope that the informal setting of the dinner would foster open exchanges among ministers, paving the way for collaborative solutions.

Reflecting on history, Fidan drew parallels between modern challenges and the ancient city of Side, founded in the 7th century BC near Antalya.

“The principle of achieving peace through collective power and shared values is as relevant today as it was then,” he said, urging NATO allies to remain united despite differing perspectives.

Fidan called for practical steps to bolster the alliance, including equitable burden-sharing across the Atlantic, enhanced cooperation in the defense industry, and investments in innovative defense technologies.

“These efforts demand tough, bold decisions from our governments in a world of competing priorities,” he noted.

He also voiced concern that some allied nations take security for granted, showing reluctance to adapt to evolving threats.

“It’s our duty to communicate the scale of these dangers clearly, without causing alarm, and to reassure our people that they are not alone,” Fidan said, emphasizing the need for NATO to articulate its strategies effectively.

According to the diplomatic sources, the Antalya meeting underscores the importance Türkiye is attaching to NATO and Euro-Atlantic security. Sources recalled that the meeting in Antalya will constitute very good preparation for the leaders’ summit to be held in The Hague next month.

They recalled that Türkiye will host next year’s NATO summit at the leaders’ level.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Antalya late Wednesday to attend the meeting.

He is also expected to meet with Fidan.

NATO chief 'cautiously optimistic' for Ukraine peace breakthrough

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Thursday that he was "cautiously optimistic" for progress towards peace in Ukraine but that it was up to Russia to take the "next steps necessary."

"I'm still cautiously optimistic that if also the Russians are willing to play ball, and not only the Ukrainians are doing this... that you could get to some breakthroughs over the next couple of weeks," Rutte said at the NATO meeting in Türkiye.

Rutte was speaking ahead of potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Türkiye being pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Ukraine is ready to commit to a ceasefire and immediate negotiations. That's absolutely clear. The ball is now clearly in the Russian court," Rutte said.

"They have to explain what they are doing, why they are here or not, and with what team, or whatever," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appeared to spurn an offer from Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky to meet in Istanbul.

Rutte said Russia was sending a "lower-level delegation out to Türkiye for these peace talks."

"It's now up to the Russians to make sure they take the next steps necessary," he said.

On Istanbul peace talks, Rutte said that Türkiye is playing a big role because it has good relations with all relevant partners and is seen as a "serious venue."

US 'impatient' for progress in Ukraine peace efforts: Rubio

Rubio said Thursday that Washington was "impatient" for progress in peace efforts between Ukraine and Russia, and willing to consider "any mechanism" to achieve a lasting end to the war.

"So a lot of work. We remain committed to that. Obviously, like everyone else, impatient, we want to see it happen, but it's difficult. But you know, hopefully progress will be made here soon," Rubio said at the NATO meeting in Türkiye.