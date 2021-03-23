NATO must keep Turkey close despite differences, Blinken says

  • March 23 2021 12:50:00

BRUSSELS-Reuters
The NATO alliance can emerge stronger after period of internal divisions and must keep Turkey at the heart of transatlantic ties, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 23.     

Blinken said that, despite public differences with Ankara, the United States and NATO had a strong interest in keeping Turkey anchored in the alliance.     

"Turkey is a long-standing and valued ally," Blinken told an event at NATO headquarters, saying it was also in Ankara's interest to remain in the alliance.

