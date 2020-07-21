Nationalist Movement Party MP referred to disciplinary board with expulsion demand

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Deputy Cemal Enginyurt has been referred to the disciplinary board with an expulsion demand following his remarks criticizing the agriculture and forestry minister.

“Ordu Deputy Enginyurt has been referred to the disciplinary board due to his statements to the media,” the Group Deputy Chair Erkan Akçay said.

Enginyurt’s expulsion demand came after he criticized Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli, according to local media reports.

After the party’s decision, Enginyurt took Twitter to say that the MHP was his “irreplaceable love.”
“Defending the rights of the hazelnut producers is like defending the nation. Although standing up against the plots set up against hazelnut is costly, paying this price is an honor for Ordu residents,” Enginyurt said.

Ordu, the province Enginyurt is the deputy to, is famous for its hazelnut production. Hazelnut has a huge part in the lives of Ordu locals.

Previously, Enginyurt criticized the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) over the minister’s statement on hazelnut prices. He had said that the AKP was “ignoring” the MHP.

