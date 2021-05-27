NASA salutes ‘glowing Istanbul’

ISTANBUL

NASA has posted a night image of Istanbul taken from the International Space Station (ISS) on social media, with a message saying, “Hey Istanbul, you are glowing.”



The image was captured by the International Space Station on May 10 as it orbited 263 miles (around 423 kilometers) above the Black Sea, NASA said in a post on Instagram.



Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu took to Twitter to respond to NASA.



“Hey NASA, thanks for reminding us tonight that Istanbul looks just as great from space,” İmamoğlu tweeted.



These NASA images aren’t just for aesthetics, the space agency said.



“We use them for science too. The photographs record how the planet is changing over time, from human-caused changes like urban growth and reservoir construction, to natural dynamic events such as hurricanes, floods and volcanic eruptions.”



In the past, NASA posted sensational images from several locations in Turkey, including the famous Lake Salda, pointing the similarities between the lake and the Jezero Crater on Mars.



In April, on Earth Day, NASA posted a video from the Kadın Azmağı Stream in Akyaka village, a tourism hotspot that hosts around 1 million tourists annually, with the caption, “Wow. Take in the beauty of Akyaka.”