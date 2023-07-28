NASA lab hopes to find life's building blocks in asteroid sample

NASA lab hopes to find life's building blocks in asteroid sample

HOUSTON
NASA lab hopes to find lifes building blocks in asteroid sample

A sample from the asteroid Bennu, which could be key to understanding the formation of the solar system and our own planet, is set to be analyzed at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston after it reaches Earth in late September.

The precious cargo is currently aboard OSIRIS-REx, a US space probe launched in 2016 to Bennu, which orbits the Sun at an average distance of about 105 million miles (168 million kilometers).

Long white sleeves hang from the huge metal and glass box in which the sample will be handled.

Scientists will separate pieces of the rock and dust for study now, while carefully storing away the rest for future generations equipped with better technology, a practice first started during the Apollo missions to the Moon.

"We don't expect there to be anything living but rather the building blocks of life," Nicole Lunning, lead OSIRIS-Rex sample curator, told AFP.

"That's really what motivated going to this type of asteroid, to understand what the precursors were that may have fostered life in our solar system and on Earth."

Once the return vessel arrives at the Texas "cleanroom," Lunning's job will be to carefully disassemble it and separate the contents, all while keeping the material pure and uncontaminated.

The spacecraft is scheduled to land in the Utah desert on Sept. 24, carrying an estimated 250 grams of material - just over a cupful.

WORLD Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains

Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains

    Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains

  2. Russian, Chinese delegates join N Korean leader at parade showing newest missiles

    Russian, Chinese delegates join N Korean leader at parade showing newest missiles

  3. Trump accused of asking staffer to delete footage in Florida classified documents case

    Trump accused of asking staffer to delete footage in Florida classified documents case

  4. Excavations resume in Bathonea

    Excavations resume in Bathonea

  5. Last of nearly 100 pilot whales euthanized after rescue fails

    Last of nearly 100 pilot whales euthanized after rescue fails
Recommended
Excavations resume in Bathonea

Excavations resume in Bathonea

Last of nearly 100 pilot whales euthanized after rescue fails

Last of nearly 100 pilot whales euthanized after rescue fails
US actor Kevin Spacey cleared of sex offences

US actor Kevin Spacey cleared of sex offences
Vibrating vests translate music for deaf concertgoers

Vibrating vests translate music for deaf concertgoers
Glitzy Dubai hungry for culinary fame

Glitzy Dubai hungry for culinary fame
Hollywood heavyweights lead strike rally in Times Square

Hollywood heavyweights lead strike rally in Times Square
WORLD Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains

Fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine with Kiev claiming gains

Fierce fighting raged Thursday in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official said Kiev has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin said “hostilities have intensified significantly.”

ECONOMY EU opens new antitrust investigation against Microsoft

EU opens new antitrust investigation against Microsoft

The European Union announced yesterday that it opened a formal antitrust investigation targeting Microsoft into the software company's Teams messaging and videoconferencing app over concerns that its bundling with its Office productivity software suites gives it an unfair edge over competitors.
SPORTS Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Young basketball player Mihrace Yasemin Buğdaycı has lost her life after being brutally hit by a car while cycling in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.