Naomi Campbell says will appeal charity watchdog's ban

Naomi Campbell says will appeal charity watchdog's ban

LONDON
Naomi Campbell says will appeal charity watchdogs ban

Former supermodel Naomi Campbell said on Feb. 5 she will appeal against a U.K. watchdog ban on being a charity trustee, suggesting "fake identities" had wrongly implicated her in a funding scandal.

The Charity Commission last year banned the 54-year-old from running any charity for five years after identifying "multiple instances of misconduct" in the running of her Fashion for Relief organization.

It found charity money had been used to pay for Campbell to stay in a five-star hotel in the south of France, including spa treatments and room service.

The ex-supermodel at the time branded the watchdog's findings "deeply flawed" and insisted that newly-instructed advisers were investigating what happened at the charity.

She said a tribunal had granted her permission to appeal the commission's findings "after considering the evidence I have submitted."

"Ever since the commission's report, I have fought to uncover the facts. What has been unearthed so far is shocking," Campbell stated. "I want to shine a light on how easy it is to fake identities online and prevent anybody else going through what I have been through."

Campbell insisted she had "never undertaken philanthropic work for personal gain, nor will I ever do so."

The case is due to come before the tribunal on Friday, according to Britain's domestic Press Association news agency.

Campbell's representatives claim documents submitted to the commission gave a false impression of her involvement in running the U.K. charity, the agency said.

They argue there is evidence of a fake email account which was used to impersonate the former supermodel in communications with lawyers, it added.

Campbell founded the charity in 2005, aiming to harness the fashion industry to relieve poverty and advance health and education, by making grants to other organizations and giving resources towards global disasters.

But the watchdog probe published last September found that between April 2016 and July 2022, only 8.5 percent of Fashion for Relief's overall expenditure went on grants to charities.

The charity was dissolved and removed from the register of charities last year, with two other trustees also receiving bans.

At the time, Campbell said she was "extremely concerned" by the regulator's findings and that she was "not in control of my charity" having "put the control in the hands of a lawyer."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

    Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

  2. Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

    Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

  3. Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

    Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

  4. Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

    Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

  5. Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway

    Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway
Recommended
Elton John announces upcoming release of new album

Elton John announces upcoming release of new album
Egypt eyes 30 million tourists by 2030

Egypt eyes 30 million tourists by 2030
TIME magazine to honor Refik Anadol at AI Impact Awards

TIME magazine to honor Refik Anadol at AI Impact Awards
Israeli attacks destroy historical landmarks in Gaza

Israeli attacks destroy historical landmarks in Gaza
Spain is the new France

Spain is the new France
Last year’s winners to present acting awards at Oscars

Last year’s winners to present acting awards at Oscars
Ozzy Osbourne to reunite with Black Sabbath bandmates

Ozzy Osbourne to reunite with Black Sabbath bandmates
WORLD Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he would "probably" meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky next week, as Russia said its forces had seized the key mining town of Toretsk in east Ukraine.
ECONOMY Trump says no rush on his controversial Gaza plan

Trump says 'no rush' on his controversial Gaza plan

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was in no hurry to advance his shock plan for Gaza, which would see its Palestinian inhabitants moved out and the United States take control.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿