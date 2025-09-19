Mythology Film Festival to spotlight women and heritage

Mythology Film Festival to spotlight women and heritage

ÇANAKKALE
Mythology Film Festival to spotlight women and heritage

The third International Mythology Film Festival will take place from Sept. 22 to 30 in İzmir, Aydın, Manisa, Istanbul and Çanakkale, bringing mythology into dialogue with cinema, digital games and contemporary culture under the theme “Mythology and Women.”

The festival offers a rich program of film screenings, panels, talks, competitions and international collaborations.

This year’s festival will also expand its reach to archaeological sites. One of its highlights is the Tralleis Ancient City in the western province of Aydın, home to the world’s oldest known notated music, the Seikilos epitaph. Here, the Swedish duo YoJuliet will give a mythology-themed concert among the ruins, presenting a performance without film screenings, yet still imbued with a “cinematic” sense of storytelling.

The closing ceremony will take place on Sept. 30 in the ancient city of Troy in Çanakkale, where the festival’s symbolic honors will be awarded. The Ülgen (Goodness) Award will go to acclaimed filmmaker Derviş Zaim, known for weaving mythology, philosophy and traditional arts into his films with a unique cinematic language. The Mergen (Wisdom) Award will be presented to archaeologist Professor Necmi Karul for his groundbreaking work on Göbeklitepe and the Taş Tepeler Project, which shed new light on the earliest civilizations of Anatolia.

The festival’s film program features both international and local works, including “Undine,” “Gunnar Hedes Saga,” “Earwig and the Witch,” “My Life as a Courgette,” “Ponyo,” “Superman” and “La Montagne,” along with special screenings such as “The Wisdom of the Whale” and “HisTroy.” The short film competition this year highlights heroines and goddess figures, while the digital game competition, organized in collaboration with LUGAL Games, explores mythology in interactive storytelling.

YoJuliet, who will perform in Tralleis, is known for their silent film concerts. The duo describes their work as a form of time travel: “We believe we revive film history for people today if we succeed in moving them. It’s as if we step into a time capsule together with the audience and travel back in time.”

They explained that many early Swedish films such as “Gunnar Hedes Saga” or “Ingeborg Holm” portrayed social vulnerabilities, and their approach is to reach the emotional core of each scene through music. “These are powerful stories. We want to move people — that is the most important thing for us. We believe it is the best way to remember.”

Performing in an ancient site like Tralleis, they said, will bring another dimension: “Among the ruins, we will stand, take in the place, and then try to embody it and become part of it with our music.”

On blending traditions, the duo highlighted how music can serve as common ground: “We come from very different backgrounds — Julia is classically trained, while Yohanna learned percussion in Rio’s carnivals. We love to mix instruments from different cultures, from violin to Brazilian surdos to sampled sounds. Music becomes a doorway to dialogue and connection.”

YoJuliet also noted that projects like UMFF can act as cultural diplomacy. “We see ourselves as a small part of a large web of connections created through art and culture. Creative projects like this open up important encounters and new bonds between people.”

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Firms fined 1.9 billion Turkish Liras in price, stockpiling inspections

Firms fined 1.9 billion Turkish Liras in price, stockpiling inspections
LATEST NEWS

  1. Firms fined 1.9 billion Turkish Liras in price, stockpiling inspections

    Firms fined 1.9 billion Turkish Liras in price, stockpiling inspections

  2. Housing investment trend shifts to Anatolian cities

    Housing investment trend shifts to Anatolian cities

  3. Tourism sector eyes strong demand through November

    Tourism sector eyes strong demand through November

  4. EV charging sockets in Türkiye exceed 33,000 in August

    EV charging sockets in Türkiye exceed 33,000 in August

  5. Türkiye’s renewable power capacity tops 74 GW as of August

    Türkiye’s renewable power capacity tops 74 GW as of August
Recommended
Stolen pharoahs bracelet melted down, sold for $4,000, Egypt says

Stolen pharoah's bracelet melted down, sold for $4,000, Egypt says
Russia revives Eurovision rival contest Intervision

Russia revives Eurovision rival contest Intervision
1,800-year-old stadium unearthed in Antalya’s Syedra Ancient City

1,800-year-old stadium unearthed in Antalya’s Syedra Ancient City
Artist-run haven in Ankara finds home in former plumbing shop

Artist-run haven in Ankara finds home in former plumbing shop
Chef who changed Bangkok

Chef who changed Bangkok
Gold worth 600,000 euros stolen in Paris museum heist

Gold worth 600,000 euros stolen in Paris museum heist
WORLD Filipinos protest flood control fraud

Filipinos protest flood control fraud

Thousands of Filipinos gathered on Sunday in Manila to express their anger over a ballooning scandal involving bogus flood-control projects believed to have cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

ECONOMY Firms fined 1.9 billion Turkish Liras in price, stockpiling inspections

Firms fined 1.9 billion Turkish Liras in price, stockpiling inspections

The Trade Ministry imposed approximately 1.87 billion Turkish Liras ($45.3 million) in fines between January and August this year following inspections targeting excessive pricing, stockpiling and price labeling violations.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿