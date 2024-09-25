Mysterious 18th century diamond necklace set for auction

Mysterious 18th century diamond necklace set for auction

LONDON
Mysterious 18th century diamond necklace set for auction

A mysterious 18th century necklace made from around 500 diamonds, some of which are believed to have been taken from a piece that contributed to Marie Antoinette's demise, will go on sale in November, Sotheby's said on Sept. 23.

The piece, from a private Asian collection, will go under the hammer in Geneva on Nov. 11, with online bidding opening on the auction house's website on Oct. 25.

The necklace, which is composed of three rows of diamonds finished with a diamond tassel at each end, made its first public appearance in 50 years on Sept. 23, and is expected to fetch between $1.8 and $2.8 million.

"It's a wonderful find because, normally, jewelry in the 18th century was broken up in order to be repurposed... so to have an intact piece of the Georgian period of this importance, this amount of carats... is absolutely fabulous," Andres White Correal, chairman of the Sotheby's jewelry department, told AFP.

"The jewel has passed from families to families. We can start at the early 20th century when it was part of the collection of the Marquesses of Anglesey," he added.

Members of this aristocratic family are believed to have worn the jewel twice in public: once at the 1937 coronation of King George VI and once at his daughter Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953.

Beyond that, little is known of the necklace, including who designed it and for whom it was commissioned, although the auction house believes that such an impressive antique jewel could only have been created for a royal family.

It probably would have been made during the decade preceding the French Revolution, it added.

It is thought that some of the diamonds may have come from the famous necklace linked to what became the scandal of the "Affair of the Necklace," which contributed to the advent of the French Revolution and eventually Marie-Antoinette's death, said Sotheby's.

The auction house said the diamonds are likely to have been sourced "from the legendary Golconda mines in India."

The diamonds from Golconda are still considered to be the purest and most dazzling ever mined.

After London, the necklace will begin a tour that will take it to Hong Kong, New York and Taiwan.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot
LATEST NEWS

  1. New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

    New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

  2. EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

    EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

  3. German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

    German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

  4. WHO sees rise in 'problematic' social media use for European teens

    WHO sees rise in 'problematic' social media use for European teens

  5. Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

    Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire
Recommended
Goosebumps and stars as Paris Fashion Week kicks off

Goosebumps and stars as Paris Fashion Week kicks off
Adana Golden Boll Film Festival kicks off

Adana Golden Boll Film Festival kicks off
Structures of ancient eras uncovered in Assos

Structures of ancient eras uncovered in Assos
‘Central Anatolias Ephesus’ being unearthed

‘Central Anatolia's Ephesus’ being unearthed
Director Tomris Giritlioğlu dies at 67

Director Tomris Giritlioğlu dies at 67
Janissary weapons discovered in Ottoman shipwreck

Janissary weapons discovered in Ottoman shipwreck
WORLD EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

EU member states on Wednesday voted in favor of lowering the protection status of wolves, in a move decried by conservationists that paves the way for a relaxation of strict hunting rules.
ECONOMY Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has announced that inflation in Türkiye is projected to drop below 20 percent next year and to single digits the following year, urging the business community to consider the Medium-Term Program in their financial calculations.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿