Musk ordered to answer to regulators in Twitter probe

Musk ordered to answer to regulators in Twitter probe

NEW YORK
Musk ordered to answer to regulators in Twitter probe

A U.S. judge has ordered Elon Musk to comply with a subpoena to answer questions from regulators about his purchases of Twitter shares last year.

The order comes after Musk, who beefed up his stake in Twitter - now called X - before buying the company for $44 billion, did not show up for a scheduled deposition in September with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to a legal filing.

"The court grants the SEC's application to enforce the subpoena," the decision by California judge Laurel Beeler, published on Feb. 10, stated.

The billionaire boss and the SEC now have a week to agree on a time and place for Musk to give testimony, it added.

The SEC investigation pertains to all of Musk's purchases of Twitter stock in 2022 as well as his statements and filings with market regulators, court documents stated.

Musk took part in two half-day depositions in July with the SEC, which told the court it has since received "thousands of documents" that have raised questions they want him to answer.

Musk's objections to the latest deposition included an accusation that the SEC is using its power to "harass" him, the commission said in the filing.

But the SEC had argued that "Musk's ongoing refusal to comply with the SEC's administrative subpoena is hindering and delaying the SEC staff's investigation to determine whether violations of the federal securities laws have occurred," according to court documents.

Musk's role at the social network has been marked by numerous controversies and led to various legal actions on the part of investors, former employees and companies that had contracts with Twitter.

Shareholders, for example, have filed a lawsuit against Musk, accusing him of disclosing his five percent stake in Twitter too late, after the deadline set by the SEC.

Probe,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Unprecedented levels of near famine-like conditions in Gaza: UN

'Unprecedented' levels of 'near famine-like conditions' in Gaza: UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Unprecedented' levels of 'near famine-like conditions' in Gaza: UN

    'Unprecedented' levels of 'near famine-like conditions' in Gaza: UN

  2. Prosecution expresses final opinion on İstiklal bomb attack case

    Prosecution expresses final opinion on İstiklal bomb attack case

  3. IMF, World Bank warn Gaza war, Red Sea attacks imperil global economy

    IMF, World Bank warn Gaza war, Red Sea attacks imperil global economy

  4. Musk ordered to answer to regulators in Twitter probe

    Musk ordered to answer to regulators in Twitter probe

  5. UK announces sanctions on four 'extremist settlers' in West Bank

    UK announces sanctions on four 'extremist settlers' in West Bank
Recommended
IMF, World Bank warn Gaza war, Red Sea attacks imperil global economy

IMF, World Bank warn Gaza war, Red Sea attacks imperil global economy
Unemployment rate ticks down to 8.8 percent

Unemployment rate ticks down to 8.8 percent
Vehicle production down in January

Vehicle production down in January
UNs IMO working tirelessly to solve Red Cea crisis

UN's IMO working 'tirelessly' to solve Red Cea crisis
Valentine’s Day expected to give boost to sales

Valentine’s Day expected to give boost to sales
Musks Neuralink moves legal home to Nevada

Musk's Neuralink moves legal home to Nevada 
WORLD Unprecedented levels of near famine-like conditions in Gaza: UN

'Unprecedented' levels of 'near famine-like conditions' in Gaza: UN

The population of the Gaza Strip is suffering "unprecedented" levels of "near famine-like conditions" as the Israel-Hamas war drags on, the U.N.'s agriculture agency said Monday.
ECONOMY IMF, World Bank warn Gaza war, Red Sea attacks imperil global economy

IMF, World Bank warn Gaza war, Red Sea attacks imperil global economy

The IMF and World Bank warned on Monday that the Gaza war and the related attacks on shipping though the Red Sea pose threats to the global economy.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿