Musk faces US fraud trial over Tesla tweet

Musk faces US fraud trial over Tesla tweet

SAN FRANCISCO
Musk faces US fraud trial over Tesla tweet

Elon Musk, the CEO of electric car giant Tesla, will face trial on Tuesday over allegedly manipulating the stock market with a tweet after a federal judge rejected his request to move the case out of California.    

The case dates back to August 2018 when Musk tweeted that he had sufficient funding to take Tesla private, causing a whirlwind in the company’s share price.    

Musk was swiftly sued by shareholders for allegedly costing them billions of dollars with the Twitter post that said funding was “secured” to buy out the company’s shareholders.    

According to a spokesperson for the court, Judge Edward Chen on on Jan. 13 refused to transfer the proceedings to Texas, the southern state where Musk moved Tesla’s headquarters and jury selection is scheduled to begin tomorrow.    

Defense lawyers had argued that the multibillionaire would be denied a fair trial in San Francisco, where he bought Twitter in late October and has been widely criticized for his decisions since taking over the social media firm.    

After taking over Twitter, Musk fired more than half of the 7,500 employees, most in San Francisco, and radically changed the site’s content moderation policies.        

Musk’s short tweet in 2018 has already attracted the attention of authorities.     

The U.S. stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, ordered that Musk step down as chairman of the board of Tesla and pay a fine of $20 million.

fraud trial,

SPORTS Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

    Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

  2. Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organisers

    Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organisers

  3. Warriors rout Spurs in front of record NBA crowd

    Warriors rout Spurs in front of record NBA crowd

  4. Musk faces US fraud trial over Tesla tweet

    Musk faces US fraud trial over Tesla tweet

  5. Hundreds of Tunisians rally against economic crisis

    Hundreds of Tunisians rally against economic crisis
Recommended
Hundreds of Tunisians rally against economic crisis

Hundreds of Tunisians rally against economic crisis
World enters ‘new age of clean energy manufacturing’

World enters ‘new age of clean energy manufacturing’
China imports, exports plunged in December

China imports, exports plunged in December
Türkiye seeks to lure Chinese tourists, homebuyers

Türkiye seeks to lure Chinese tourists, homebuyers
Most expensive airline ticket sold at 105,000 Turkish Liras last year

Most expensive airline ticket sold at 105,000 Turkish Liras last year
Trabzon port welcomes first cruise ship this year

Trabzon port welcomes first cruise ship this year
WORLD Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government

Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government

Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances.

ECONOMY Musk faces US fraud trial over Tesla tweet

Musk faces US fraud trial over Tesla tweet

Elon Musk, the CEO of electric car giant Tesla, will face trial on Tuesday over allegedly manipulating the stock market with a tweet after a federal judge rejected his request to move the case out of California.    

SPORTS Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

The Parc des Princes “is not for sale” and “will not be sold” to Paris Saint-Germain, the city mayor Anne Hidalgo said in an interview published in Jan. 14’s Parisien newspaper.