Musk announces subscription for ad-free Twitter

Musk announces subscription for ad-free Twitter

WASHINGTON
Musk announces subscription for ad-free Twitter

Twitter boss Elon Musk announced in a series of tweets on Jan. 21 that the company’s subscription service would show less advertising to users, including an ad-free tier.

The announcement comes as the social network has faced major economic uncertainty since its takeover by Musk in October.

Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” Musk posted to his Twitter account on Jan. 21.

And for those who choose it, “there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads,” Musk added.

That would be a radical change in business model from Twitter, which has so far relied on targeted advertising to generate revenue, before launching a paid subscription service in mid-December.

But advertising has been a question mark for Twitter lately, after Musk fired about half of the company’s 7,500-strong workforce late last year. The move sparked concern that the company was insufficiently staffed to carry out content moderation and spooking governments and advertisers.

Musk said his strategy was to massively reduce costs while building up revenue, and that a new subscription service called Twitter Blue, which grants users a sought-after blue verification tick for a fee, would help reach that goal.

The service costs $11 a month in the United States and is available on Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android mobile operating systems, according to a page on the company’s website.

Web subscriptions are also available for $8 per month or, at a discount, $84 per year.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan inaugurates subway line to Istanbul Airport

Erdoğan inaugurates subway line to Istanbul Airport
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan inaugurates subway line to Istanbul Airport

    Erdoğan inaugurates subway line to Istanbul Airport

  2. Ten dead in mass shooting in Asian city in California

    Ten dead in mass shooting in Asian city in California

  3. Luxury sector impatient for return of Chinese tourists

    Luxury sector impatient for return of Chinese tourists

  4. Musk announces subscription for ad-free Twitter

    Musk announces subscription for ad-free Twitter

  5. May 14 polls will mark turning point for Türkiye: Akşener

    May 14 polls will mark turning point for Türkiye: Akşener
Recommended
Luxury sector impatient for return of Chinese tourists

Luxury sector impatient for return of Chinese tourists
Japan inflation hits 4 percent in December

Japan inflation hits 4 percent in December
Netflix soars to 230 mln subscribers, co-founder steps down

Netflix soars to 230 mln subscribers, co-founder steps down
Türkiye to increase energy investments with zero emission target

Türkiye to increase energy investments with zero emission target
İzmir to host international ‘Congress for Future’s Economy’

İzmir to host international ‘Congress for Future’s Economy’
Chinese revelers fuel travel boom

Chinese revelers fuel travel boom
WORLD Ten dead in mass shooting in Asian city in California

Ten dead in mass shooting in Asian city in California

Ten people have died and at least 10 others have been wounded in a mass shooting in a largely Asian city in southern California, police said Sunday, with the suspect still at large hours later.

ECONOMY Luxury sector impatient for return of Chinese tourists

Luxury sector impatient for return of Chinese tourists

The European luxury sector is welcoming the end of pandemic lockdowns in China, as the return of big-spending Chinese tourists could sustain further growth.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.