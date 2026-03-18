Museum of Islamic Civilizations blends heritage and technology

ISTANBUL

The Museum of Islamic Civilizations at the Great Çamlıca Mosque complex is attracting attention by bringing together centuries-old Islamic heritage and modern technology.

Affiliated with the Presidency of National Palaces, the museum has become a focal point during Ramadan with its rare artifacts — many displayed to the public for the first time — and its technologically enhanced exhibition spaces.

The museum’s collection includes priceless objects ranging from sacred relics associated with the Prophet Muhammad to Ottoman-era handwritten Qurans, rare examples of Turkish textile art and inventions reflecting the history of science and technology.

Combining traditional museology with modern presentation techniques, the museum also features interactive displays and a popular digital dome show that transforms the aesthetics of Islamic architecture into a visual experience while offering visitors deeper insight into the stories behind the artifacts.

Visitors can also explore sections dedicated to classical Islamic arts such as calligraphy, illumination and marbling, as well as collections of tiles, imperial decrees and documents and examples of Turkish weaving.

Museum director Nezih Ertuğ said he has served in the role since the museum’s establishment and noted that the building spans around 11,000 square meters across two floors.

Many valuable artifacts previously kept in storage at leading museums, particularly those affiliated with the National Palaces administration, including the Topkapı Palace, the Dolmabahçe Palace and the Archaeology Museums, are being exhibited here for the first time, he said.

“We group these valuable artifacts into around 11 categories. Our oldest pieces are the Damascus Documents, parchment manuscripts dating back to the sixth and seventh centuries,” Ertuğ said, adding that the museum also displays important works from the Mamluk period and rare objects from the Ottoman era, as well as more recent textile-based artifacts.

He noted that the museum also houses significant religious objects due to its focus on Islamic civilizations and its location beneath the Great Çamlıca Mosque.

Ertuğ said the museum is the only place on Istanbul’s Asian side where sacred relics can be viewed and that a live broadcast accompanied by continuous Quran recitation from the Chamber of the Sacred Relics at Topkapı Palace is also featured.

The museum receives its highest number of visitors during Ramadan, he added.

“Being located within the Great Çamlıca Mosque is a major advantage. Visitors who come to the mosque also show great interest in our museum,” Ertuğ said. “We open at 10 a.m. and remain open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and until 11 p.m. on other days, allowing visitors to tour the museum after the tarawih prayers.”

Among the highlights on display are the silver case of the Sacred Mantle from the reign of Ottoman Sultan Selim I and the original printing molds used to produce the ceremonial destimal handkerchiefs distributed on the 15th day of Ramadan.

Ertuğ also pointed to the “talismanic shirts” worn by Ottoman sultans before going into battle.

“These were specially produced protective garments made for specific individuals,” he said, noting that they contain Quranic verses, prayers for protection and passages believed to bring success in battle.

Visitors can also see handwritten calligraphy panels by Sultan Mahmud II and works by Ottoman sultans who were accomplished calligraphers, as well as a special Ramadan exhibition featuring works by renowned calligrapher Hasan Çelebi and his students.

Highlighting the museum’s blend of tradition and innovation, Ertuğ said the institution also offers digital installations designed especially for younger audiences.

One installation titled “Ab-ı Hayat” presents a 10-minute digital performance illustrating the transformation of the world with the arrival of water, while another dome installation digitally showcases the domes of 10 major mosques in Türkiye along with the calls to prayer recited in them.

“As the Museum of Islamic Civilizations, we are happy to raise our educational activities to a higher level by using future-oriented technologies while preserving tradition,” he said.