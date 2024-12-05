Museum dedicated to renowned Turkish poet set to be restored

ISTANBUL

A museum honoring the late poet Yahya Kemal Beyatlı, one of the most prominent figures of Turkish literature, will undergo a thorough renovation.

This decision comes after allegations surfaced online when a user shared photos of the museum on the social media platform X, claiming it was in poor condition with peeling walls caused by excessive moisture.

Professor Dr. Mehmet Samsakçı, the director of the Yahya Kemal Institute, acknowledged that the building had experienced some issues due to moisture, but emphasized that the artwork had been properly preserved.

"Despite all the precautions, such deterioration can still occur. However, on the museum's second floor, some walls remain completely intact," he explained. "The chair and table he used at the Park Hotel, as well as his clothing, are all in perfect condition. His manuscripts are sealed in steel cases, and his personal belongings remain untouched."

Samsakçı stated that it would be incorrect to claim that Beyatlı's legacy had been disregarded or neglected, noting that the museum's maintenance was regularly carried out and that efforts for restoration were already being planned.

The Yahya Kemal Museum, situated in Istanbul's Fatih district, features the poet’s family heirlooms, golf sets, shoes, suits, diplomatic passports and books from his personal collection, as well as facsimiles of his manuscripts.