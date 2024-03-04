Murder of Turkish citizen in Cambodia sparks repatriation hurdle

IZMIR
Following a series of turmoil as Cambodian authorities informed that the body of a Turkish citizen who fell victim to a murder in the Asian country, would be cremated, Turkish foreign affairs officials have finally reached agreement for the return of the deceased.

Ufuk Öntürk, a 52-year-old Turkish national who embarked on a world tour to start a new life after surviving a heart attack in 2016, resided in Cambodia for nearly six years. He lost his life last week when he was attacked and killed in the guesthouse where he was staying.

Yıldız Eyiçalış, his sister residing in the western province of İzmir, learned of the incident when Cambodian authorities contacted her, informing her that his deceased's body would be cremated in accordance with Buddhist traditions, requesting the family's consent for this ritual.

Cambodian authorities conveyed to Eyiçalış that if the family wished to repatriate the body to Türkiye, a payment of $10,000 would be required, noting that otherwise, the cremation would proceed at a Buddhist temple.

Speaking to the media, Eyiçalış stated that they sought assistance from several officials and bodies, including Eyyüp Kadir İnan, the ruling Development and Justice Party (AKP) İzmir deputy, and then he informed Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about the situation.

"The expenses for the return of the body were substantial, but the ministry assured us that they covered them with their own resources. When they mentioned cremation, we were devastated. We stated firmly that we would not allow such a thing," Eyiçalış said.

"Our only expectation now is for the prompt return of the body and its burial in accordance with Islamic customs. Additionally, we fear the possible release of those responsible for the murder. We insist that these individuals must face justice and serve their sentences," she added.

Revealing that the 52-year-old man was killed by being struck on the head with a hammer, she also noted that six individuals were arrested in connection with the incident according to the Cambodian court.

