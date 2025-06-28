Murder of 18-year-old pregnant woman reignites fury over femicides

Murder of 18-year-old pregnant woman reignites fury over femicides

ISTANBUL
Murder of 18-year-old pregnant woman reignites fury over femicides

An 18-year-old woman was shot dead by her ex-fiancé in Istanbul after falling pregnant as a result of sexual assault, in a case that has once again reignited public outrage over femicide and gender-based violence in Türkiye.

Oya Budak, who was five-and-a-half months pregnant, was attacked late June 25 by her former fiancé, identified as 19-year-old Samet T.

According to reports, Budak’s former fiancé had broken off their engagement after learning that she had been sexually assaulted by another man and was pregnant as a result.

On the night of the killing, the ex-fiancé convinced Budak to meet under the pretense of wanting to talk. 

During the confrontation, the former fiancé reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the woman, who was hit in the chest and ear.

Emergency services rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she and her unborn child could not be saved.

The man was apprehended hours later and remains in police custody.

Authorities also confirmed that the man who had raped the woman six months earlier had been arrested and imprisoned.

The killing marked one of the latest in a string of gender-based murders in Türkiye, with several women’s rights organizations condemning the attack.

It was the 209th femicide this year in the country, according to a women's rights group.

Femicides remain a deeply rooted and urgent problem in Türkiye.

At least 420 women were murdered in 2024, the majority by partners, ex-partners or other men from within their immediate circle.

Women's groups have also highlighted the growing violence against young girls, a disturbing trend that became one of the most publicly debated issues in the country last year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish intel chief talks Gaza truce with senior Hamas leader

Turkish intel chief talks Gaza truce with senior Hamas leader
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish intel chief talks Gaza truce with senior Hamas leader

    Turkish intel chief talks Gaza truce with senior Hamas leader

  2. 'When is Now?' exhibition opens in London

    'When is Now?' exhibition opens in London

  3. 12 more confess in Istanbul municipal corruption probe

    12 more confess in Istanbul municipal corruption probe

  4. Türkiye, US may resolve F-35, sanction issues by end of year: Ambassador

    Türkiye, US may resolve F-35, sanction issues by end of year: Ambassador

  5. MHP to launch nationwide meetings on 'terror-free Türkiye' vision

    MHP to launch nationwide meetings on 'terror-free Türkiye' vision
Recommended
Turkish intel chief talks Gaza truce with senior Hamas leader

Turkish intel chief talks Gaza truce with senior Hamas leader
12 more confess in Istanbul municipal corruption probe

12 more confess in Istanbul municipal corruption probe
Türkiye, US may resolve F-35, sanction issues by end of year: Ambassador

Türkiye, US may resolve F-35, sanction issues by end of year: Ambassador
MHP to launch nationwide meetings on terror-free Türkiye vision

MHP to launch nationwide meetings on 'terror-free Türkiye' vision
Türkiye, Syria agree to resume direct road transport under new deal

Türkiye, Syria agree to resume direct road transport under new deal
Erdoğan unveils new loans, grants for farmers

Erdoğan unveils new loans, grants for farmers
Erdoğan marks 2234th anniversary of Turkish Land Forces

Erdoğan marks 2234th anniversary of Turkish Land Forces
WORLD Israel mulls new Gaza tactics as Trump calls for deal

Israel mulls new Gaza tactics as Trump calls for deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to hold a high-level meeting on June 29 with his defense minister and the army chief to assess the next steps regarding the Gaza Strip, including the possibility of launching a broader military operation that would differ from previous ones, according to defense sources.

ECONOMY AI is learning to lie, scheme, and threaten its creators

AI is learning to lie, scheme, and threaten its creators

The world's most advanced AI models are exhibiting troubling new behaviors: Lying, scheming, and even threatening their creators to achieve their goals.

SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿