Municipal teams clear 60,000 tons of sediment from İzmir Gulf

Municipal teams clear 60,000 tons of sediment from İzmir Gulf

İZMİR
Municipal teams clear 60,000 tons of sediment from İzmir Gulf

Marking one of the largest investments in the city’s history, İzmir Municipality has removed 60,000 tons of sediment have been removed as part of the dredging operations carried out to clean the Gulf of İzmir.

Following work near Bostanlı, dredging vessels have now anchored off Çiğli, targeting the removal of 700,000 cubic meters of sediment by June.

Kadır Aralı, a civil engineer with contractor DGN Maritime, shared insights into the progress.

“We’ve been working in the northern axis of the bay for about a month. Water depths ranged from zero to 3.5 meters when we started. As we advance toward the shoreline, we aim to achieve a depth of 4-4.5 meters across a 200-meter-wide area.”

“Currently, we’ve extracted 60,000 tons of material — equivalent to 55 shiploads — and expect to encounter more household waste closer to shore.”

Aralı emphasized the rising pollution in tandem with İzmir’s population growth and urged residents to refrain from discarding inorganic waste into waterways.

Recep Işıldak, a machine technician working aboard the dredging vessel highlighted the team’s dedication.

“We work in shifts around the clock to ensure operations run smoothly. Any technical failure would halt progress, but we’re committed to restoring the gulf.”

The project spans two phases: The first, costing 440 million liras ($12.4 million), aims to remove 700,000 cubic meters of sediment within 180 days. Subsequently, the second phase will target an additional 1.8 million cubic meters, bringing the total dredged material to 2.5 million cubic meters.

İzmir Gulf, Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

    Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

  2. Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

    Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

  3. Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

    Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

  4. World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

    World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

  5. Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct

    Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct
Recommended
Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player
Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest
DEM Party prepares comprehensive statement on İmralı visit

DEM Party prepares comprehensive statement on İmralı visit
Türkiye ready to cooperate with Syria on fight against ISIL

Türkiye ready to cooperate with Syria on fight against ISIL
Erdoğan welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Erdoğan welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Türkiye urges full implementation of Gaza cease-fire deal

Türkiye urges full implementation of Gaza cease-fire deal
WORLD World leaders urge aid, wars end after Gaza deal

World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

World figures hailed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, urging them to stick to it and hurry aid to Gaza civilians.

ECONOMY Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek participated in the Türkiye Conference hosted by Bank of America in London, where he engaged with more than 250 investors.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿