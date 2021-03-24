Muğla comes to the fore with cultural tourism

MUĞLA

Works are undergoing for the western province of Muğla, known for its world-renowned tourism centers, to make a name for itself in cultural tourism with its historical inns and 4,745 historical buildings as well as its unique wooden architecture.

Detached Muğla houses with gardens, built with traditional architecture in Menteşe, the central district of Muğla, create a unique model in traditional Turkish architecture with their designs, woodwork, ceiling decorations and chimneys that have become the symbol of the city.

In recent years, the buildings have been restored by the Muğla Governor’s Office and the municipality and brought to cultural tourism. The authentic structure of the city also attracts the attention of TV series and movie producers.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Muğla Mayor Osman Gürün said that with some projects prepared by the municipality and the Muğla Governor’s Office, they carried out renovation works in Muğla Arastası (Ottoman bazaar) and the Old Zahire Bazaar, which have an important place in the city’s urban identity, and brought them to cultural tourism.

Emphasizing that the Arasta, which was the most important trade and shopping place of the period, became a center of attraction for cultural tourism and daily tours, Gürün said that Menteşe had an important place in cultural tourism.

Stating that they attach great importance to the protection of Muğla’s urban history and historical identity, Gürün said, “We need to focus on cultural tourism. Fifty percent of the population in Muğla lives in the countryside. Especially nomads continue their customs and traditions. Therefore, besides the sea, sand, sun and magnificent coasts of Muğla, it is also home to many cultural assets. By highlighting these features, we should carry Muğla to the future. There are traces of Caria, Lycia, Menteşe, Roman, Byzantine and many civilizations in the city.”

[HH] Admirers of historical texture settle in city

Menteşe Mayor Bahattin Gümüş said that Muğla is an important place with its historical texture and buildings reflecting its civil architectural characteristics.

Noting that Menteşe was a city where Turks and Greeks worked together, lived together and had a historical past until the period of population exchange, Gümüş said, “With its historical inns and baths and traditional Muğla houses, Menteşe is among the best cities in the country that preserve its past and carry it into the future. After visiting the city, there are many foreigners who admire the historical texture of Menteşe and settle here.”

Provincial Culture Tourism Director Zekeriya Bingöl stated that the city is a brand with sea, culture and sun tourism.

Stating that there are ancient cities, historical buildings and walking paths that have not come to light in the city, Bingöl said, “We will revive cultural tourism to spread tourism in the city to 12 months. We want to attract hiking and cycling groups here by bringing the Karia, Lycia and Leleg roads into tourism. We will increase the number of visitors by reviving historical buildings.”