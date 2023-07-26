Moviegoers have spotted a blooper in ‘Oppenheimer’

Moviegoers have spotted a blooper in ‘Oppenheimer’

LOS ANGELES
Moviegoers have spotted a blooper in ‘Oppenheimer’

Christopher Nolan’s latest film, “Oppenheimer,” has become one half of the box office and pop culture phenomenon “Barbenheimer,” sweeping up glowing reviews along the way.

But eagle-eyed fans have spotted a mistake in a scene set in 1945, as Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer stands among a crowd waving American flags – bearing the wrong number of stars.

“It was good and all, but I’ll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945,” Twitter user Andy Craig wrote.

In 1945, the American flag featured 48 stars, as Alaska and Hawaii hadn’t yet become U.S. states. It wasn’t until July 4, 1960 that a 50-star flag was first flown in the U.S.

But in another scene set in the same year, the correct American flag flies behind Oppenheimer.

One Twitter user had a theory: “I can argue that this is done intentionally as the colored scenes were from Oppenheimer’s perspective, while the black and white scenes were from another. This would be a memory of Oppenheimer from his present day memory which does have 50 states on the flag.”

The film depicts the events of Oppenheimer’s life, flitting between his days as a student in the 1920s, his time overseeing the development of the nuclear bomb during World War II, and the US Atomic Energy Commission committee hearings in 1954 during the McCarthy era, in which he was stripped of his security clearance due to his associations with the Communist Party.“

Barbie called this in didn’t she,” another Twitter user joked, referencing the fact that “Oppenheimer’s” release date coincided with Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.

Coming in behind “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” opened at $80.5 million in the US over the weekend, according to Comscore. Both movies essentially doubled predictions from weeks ago, Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said.

It’s unprecedented to not only have two films do so well, but also to help each other with the “Barbenheimer” trend, Dergarabedian said.

WORLD One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard
LATEST NEWS

  1. One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

    One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

  2. Crash of plane fighting Greek island wildfire kills both pilots

    Crash of plane fighting Greek island wildfire kills both pilots

  3. Six found guilty of murder at Brussels 2016 attack trial

    Six found guilty of murder at Brussels 2016 attack trial

  4. We maintain support for Palestinian cause in strongest manner: Erdoğan

    We maintain support for Palestinian cause in strongest manner: Erdoğan

  5. Teen becomes first Turk to cross Atlantic in single engine plane

    Teen becomes first Turk to cross Atlantic in single engine plane
Recommended
Toronto film fest unveils packed lineup despite strikes

Toronto film fest unveils packed lineup despite strikes
Actor Julian Sands cause of death ruled undetermined

Actor Julian Sands' cause of death ruled 'undetermined'
Library restores Palestinian history one manuscript at a time

Library restores Palestinian history one manuscript at a time
Tickets on sale for Bodrum Ballet Festival

Tickets on sale for Bodrum Ballet Festival
Deep ocean targeted for mining is rich in unknown life

Deep ocean targeted for mining is rich in unknown life
Greatest rocknroll showman Mick Jagger turns 80

Greatest rock'n'roll showman Mick Jagger turns 80
WORLD One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

Helicopters and a boat evacuated 23 crew members from a car carrier ship off the Netherlands early Wednesday, after a fire killed at least one sailor, the Dutch coastguard said.

ECONOMY Paris airports under intense pressure for Olympics

Paris airports under intense pressure for Olympics

Paris' airports face a double challenge during the Olympics next year - already under huge pressure, they will also be the first impression that many foreign visitors get of the Games.

SPORTS Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.