Mount Ağrı hosts 1st climbers of season

AĞRI

Climbing season has officially launched on Mount Ağrı in the eastern province, affectionately dubbed “the roof of Türkiye” due to its towering peak of 5,137 meters, welcoming an inaugural 10-member expedition from Bulgaria.

Following a harsh winter characterized by relentless snowfall, the arrival of warmer weather has prompted the reopening of the mountain to mountaineers.

Both domestic and international mountaineers are now undertaking summit attempts under the supervision of professional guides.

Under the expert guidance of Selçuk Taş, a ski mountaineering coach for the Turkish Mountaineering Federation, the Bulgarian team initiated their ascent from an altitude of 3,300 meters.

Aided by favorable meteorological conditions, the group successfully summited in approximately 12 hours.

Upon reaching the apex, which is currently blanketed under an impressive 1.5 meters of snow, the climbers documented their achievement with photographs and video footage before commencing their descent.

In a lighter turn of events, several mountaineers opted to slide down the mountain’s steep slopes rather than trek back on foot.

Taş noted a surging interest in Mount Ağrı expeditions from both domestic and international climbing communities this season.

“There is a persistent snowpack of roughly 1.5 meters stretching from the 3,300-meter mark all the way to the summit. The snow volume is considerably higher compared to previous years.”

Taş added, “We are optimistic about a seamless, incident-free season ahead.”