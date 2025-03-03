Motorcycles involved in half of traffic accidents, minister warns

ANKARA
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has raised concerns over motorcycle-related accidents, stating that motorcycles are involved in 52.3 percent of urban traffic accidents — essentially every second crash.

 

Sharing data from Jan. 1 to Feb. 27 this year, Yerlikaya reported that 1.5 million motorcycle inspections were conducted, leading to 326,472 penalties.

 

He urged riders to exercise caution and always wear helmets and protective gear.

 

Between Feb. 20 and 27, law enforcement inspected nearly 2.9 million vehicles across the country, Yerlikaya further noted.

 

As a result of the inspections, authorities penalized 50 drivers for unauthorized use of flashing lights and sirens. Additionally, 143,008 drivers were fined for speeding, while 23,886 vehicles lacked a valid routine inspection, the minister pointed out.

 

Other violations included 27,293 cases of failure to wear seat belts, 12,898 individuals driving without a license and 7,182 cases of missing compulsory insurance, totaling 456,058 penalties.

