Motorcycle surge raises safety concerns after actor’s death

ISTANBUL
The death of veteran actor Engin Çağlar, who was struck by a motorcycle while crossing the street in Istanbul’s Şişli has reignited debate over Türkiye’s growing motorcycle problem.

According to Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data, the number of registered motorcycles in Türkiye has increased by 90 percent in the past five years, reaching 6.77 million as of July, with nearly 1 million in Istanbul alone.

Remzi Öztürk, a motorcycle industry representative and a long-time rider, argued that the issue lies not with motorcycles themselves but with untrained, reckless riders —particularly couriers.

“A true motorcycle enthusiast respects pedestrians and traffic rules because they are trained,” he said.

Referring to the footage of the accident, he added, “Three motorcycles pass within seconds before Çağlar is hit. None slow down. Real riders would have stopped the moment they saw a pedestrian.”

Öztürk attributed the problem to e-commerce-driven courier culture. “If motorcycle use was banned tomorrow, they’d deliver by scooter, skateboard, even airplane. The problem is not motorcycles, it’s the lack of control and education.”

He called for tighter inspections and reforms to the e-commerce regulations, noting that many couriers still ignore traffic lights, sidewalks and speed limits.

Serkan Çabuş, a road safety expert and riding instructor, said the boom in motorcycle use stems from economic pressure, traffic congestion and the sense of freedom associated with riding. Yet, he warned, “My freedom should not threaten someone else’s right to live.”

Çabuş estimated that 60-70 percent of current riders are couriers, many paid per delivery. “That’s where rule-breaking begins,” he said, stressing that lack of enforcement fuels a sense of impunity.

Additionally, he urged authorities to introduce mandatory psychological testing for all drivers to help curb what he calls “a dangerous culture of speed and indifference.”

