Motorcycle couriers fight for life on Istanbul’s icy roads

  • February 18 2021 07:00:00

Motorcycle couriers fight for life on Istanbul’s icy roads

ISTANBUL
Motorcycle couriers fight for life on Istanbul’s icy roads

Turkey’s prominent metropolis, Istanbul, has been hit by a week-long heavy snowfall and subzero winds, adding to the trouble of motorcycle couriers who are struggling to deliver orders in such harsh weather conditions, daily Milliyet reported on Feb. 17.

“It is so hard to ride on snow and ice. We are dancing with death,” said Mustafa Özdemir, the head of the Society of Motorcycle Couriers.

According to Özdemir, there are around 50,000 couriers in the metropolis, earning around 4,000 Turkish Liras ($570) a month, including tips, by working 10 to 14 hours a day.

Highlighting that at least twice a day he encounters a skidding incident, Lütfi M., a motorcycle courier working in the Beşiktaş district, said, “No one knows how it feels to freeze better than us.”

Hasan Ceylanlı, who is a courier boy for more than 10 years, added that some of his colleagues encountered near-death experiences in this period.

“We are fed up with the insensitivity shown to us by people. At around 11 p.m., some people order desserts and then expect us to service it quickly,” Ceylanlı said.

“The last two nights, I rode my motorcycle feeling completely numb due to the cold,” he added.

Motorcycle couriers also complained about some business owners who try to bully them in order to get their work done.

According to the society head, some business owners do not care about the time, snow thickness, or icy roads and threaten courier persons working for them, saying, “Either service the order or lose your job.”

“Some of them [business owners] force our friends to work day and night with no heed paid towards their right to have a personal life,” Özdemir said.

Meanwhile, easing the worries of motorcycle couriers, meteorologists said, “The cold weather is leaving Istanbul as of Feb. 18.”

However, on Feb. 17, the last day of snowfall after a week of precipitation in the metropolis, the traffic density in Istanbul skyrocketed to 71 percent.

Due to the traffic jam, most residents preferred walking than driving in some of the city’s busy districts, such as Beşiktaş, Kağıthane and Sarıyer.

Some cars were seen stuck in snow in the Kavacık neighborhood on the Asian side of Istanbul, causing traffic on the main road to the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge.

Temperatures is expected to return to seasonal norms in Istanbul as of Feb. 18, while precipitation is likely to continue in most parts of the country.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service has declared yellow and orange warnings for 69 provinces out of all Turkey’s 81 provinces.

“Snow and rains will continue at the western provinces of the Marmara region, most of Aegean and Central Anatolian provinces, western coasts at the Mediterranean region, all the Black Sea and eastern Anatolia provinces,” said in a statement.

Officials also warned residents of the Central and Eastern Anatolian provinces of the likelihood of frost.

In meteorology, a “yellow warning” is given to alarm residents of a “potential danger” due to deteriorating weather conditions.

An “orange warning” signifies “danger,” which means that damages and losses may occur in a province where an orange signal is given.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Kiwi-Aussie row erupts over terrorist in Turkey

    Kiwi-Aussie row erupts over terrorist in Turkey

  2. Turkey’s ancient city of Uzuncaburç to be revived

    Turkey’s ancient city of Uzuncaburç to be revived

  3. Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Istanbul

    Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Istanbul

  4. British plan needs to be examined

    British plan needs to be examined

  5. Turkey to receive 100 million doses of China’s vaccine by April end

    Turkey to receive 100 million doses of China’s vaccine by April end
Recommended
Fighting fears of vaccines high up in Turkey’s mountains

Fighting fears of vaccines high up in Turkey’s mountains
EU diplomat praises Turkey’s tackling of climate change

EU diplomat praises Turkey’s tackling of climate change
Turkish, British defense ministers discuss cooperation

Turkish, British defense ministers discuss cooperation
NATO chief condemns PKK killing of Turkish citizens

NATO chief condemns PKK killing of Turkish citizens
Turkey destroyed nearly 13K terrorists since 2015, says Erdoğan

Turkey 'destroyed' nearly 13K terrorists since 2015, says Erdoğan

Turkey to gradually start easing COVID-19 restrictions

Turkey to gradually start easing COVID-19 restrictions
WORLD UN urges global COVID vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

UN urges global COVID vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

The United Nations on Feb. 17 led calls for a coordinated global effort to vaccinate against COVID-19, warning that gaping inequities in initial efforts put the whole planet at risk.
ECONOMY Turkish cryptocurrency platform sponsors Scottish club

Turkish cryptocurrency platform sponsors Scottish club

Scottish football club Rangers on Feb. 17 became official partners with a Turkish cryptocurrency platform.

SPORTS Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

The Black Sea football club, Trabzonspor, has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to overturn the outcome of the 2010-11 Turkish Süper Lig, in which they finished runners-up, and Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe claimed the championship title, the club’s website announced on Feb. 16.