Most of public figures face setbacks in local polls

ANKARA

The recent local elections marked by the candidacy of some prominent figures, including actors, singers and journalists, have witnessed only a handful of celebrity contenders emerging victorious.

Renowned actor Erdal Beşikçioğlu, known for his myriad roles in TV series, films and plays, was among the few successful candidates, clinching victory as the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate in the capital Ankara's Etimesgut district.

He secured 56 percent of the votes, establishing nearly a 20 percent lead over his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) rival, Abdulkadir Aydoğan. The district was previously ruled by a mayor from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Lal Denizli, daughter of legendary footballer and coach Mustafa Denizli, campaigned for CHP and emerged as the mayor of the western province of İzmir's Çeşme district.

MHP candidate Mehmet Kemal Yazıcıoğlu, son of renowned Governor Recep Yazıcıoğlu, clinched victory in the northern province of Tokat.

Though the Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP) withdrew support from its candidate in the quake-hit southern province of Hatay before the elections, former footballer Gökhan Zan still appeared on the ballots as the decision came after the final list of candidates was put out, but secured only 2 percent of the votes.

Singer Davut Güloğlu, running for the New Welfare Party (YRP) in Düzce, received 29.5 percent of the votes but ended up on the losing side against the incumbent mayor.

Similarly, singer Hakan Peker, representing the İYİ (Good) Party in Karabük’s Safranbolu, suffered defeat with 3.5 percent of the votes.

Mehmet Fatih Maçoğlu, known as Türkiye’s first communist mayor after winning the Tunceli mayoralty with 33 percent of the vote in the previous election, received 8.82 percent of the vote in Istanbul's Kadıköy district this time.

TİP leader Erkan Baş came in third in the Gebze mayoral race in Kocaeli.

Television presenter İrfan Değirmenci, nominated as the TİP candidate in Ankara's Çankaya district, finished third in the election. Meanwhile, TV presenter Mesut Yar garnered 10 percent of the vote in Muğla's Datça district but also ended up in third place.

Renowned mountaineer Nasuh Mahruki, running as an independent candidate in Istanbul's Beşiktaş district, failed to secure the election.