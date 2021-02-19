More than 6.5 million doses of virus vaccine administered

ISTANBUL

Turkey has administered more than 6.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, data from the country’s Health Ministry have shown.

Nearly 5.5 million people received the first dose of the CoronaVac injection, developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, while a little more than 1 million people have been administered the second dose of the jab.

As part of the vaccination program, authorities on Feb. 18 started vaccinating detainees and convicts at the country’s 372 penal institutions.

The General Directorate of Prisons and Detention Houses (CTE) said in a statement they are protecting the health of detainees, convicts, and personnel at the maximum level without disrupting the execution of services in accordance with advice from the Health Ministry’s Science Board.

The statement added that currently 55 out of 372 penal institutions have a total of 240 positive cases, two of whom are in intensive care, while 33 are being treated at hospitals.

Turkey rolled out its vaccination program on Jan. 14, starting with frontline health care workers. To date, the jab drive covered mostly health staff and the elderly.

The vaccination program is being conducted in four stages.

In the second stage, essential workers and those aged between 50 and 64 will get the shot.

The third stage includes those with at least one chronic disease aged below 50 and young adults.

In the fourth stage, the rest of the public will be vaccinated.