‘Modernization plans of F-16s vital for Türkiye’

Sedat Ergin- ANKARA
Türkiye has to give importance to the modernization plans to balance the air power in the Aegean in case of Greece’s new aircraft projects, retired Turkish Air Force commander General Abidin Ünal has aid, adding that Türkiye should also rely on its domestic infrastructure.

One of the most discussed issues recently is the balance of power in the air force between Türkiye and Greece.

This is due to the critical developments in the modernization of the air forces of both countries and the purchase of new combat aircraft.

The direction in which these developments will result in the fronts of Türkiye and Greece has the potential to directly affect the balance of military power in the air between the two countries in the Aegean.

Upon the question of how the balance of military power in the Aegean between the two countries will affect if Greece both makes the modernization of F-16s and buys the 4.5th generation Rafale aircraft from France and has the fifth generation F-35 aircraft, while Türkiye makes only the modernization of the 4.5th generation F-16s, Ünal replied that Türkiye has to redress the balance with new purchases and modernization plans.

“If our project to modernize the F-16 aircraft fails and Greece realizes its own projects, the Greek side will gain the upper hand in terms of combat fighter aircraft in 2025,” Ünal expressed.

“Therefore, our program to procure 40 F-16 / VIPER aircraft and modernize up to 80 F-16s is vital,” he added.

Reminding that the F-35s, which Greece plans to buy, cannot be detected by other systems, Ünal said, “Due to this invisibility feature, the craft already sees me until I see it. This gives it an advantage in the air campaign environment.”

“I think it would not be correct to say that there will be a high advantage other than this feature,” he expressed.

“Due to our technological and industrial infrastructure, our ability to modernize our F-16 aircraft should not be underestimated. Therefore, Türkiye should also rely on its own domestic capabilities,” Ünal pointed out.

