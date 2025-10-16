Modern dance ‘Delirium’ questions digital age

ISTANBUL
The modern dance performance “Delirium,” staged by MDTistanbul, the modern dance ensemble of the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, draws great attention from audiences.

Addressing the effects of digitalization and social media on the human body and identity, “Delirium” portrays the transformation of human beings — from those who think and act, to those who exist through observation and communication and finally to individuals guided and almost programmed by algorithms.

Taking its name from the medical term “delirium,” which describes a state of confusion and detachment from reality, the work questions how the sense of self changes and the perception of reality becomes blurred in the digital age. Today, information spreads rapidly, often without verification. Social media comments, recommendations and algorithms have replaced experts. “Delirium” focuses on how individuals are being reshaped both mentally and physically amid this confusion.

Thirteen dancers on stage interact with digital screens and algorithms as they search for their existence in a void. The piece explores the body’s relationship with its environment and the system, navigating between harmony and discord in a quest for balance.

Choreographed by modern dance artist Canberk Yıldız, “Delirium” features music and sound design by Onur Seçki, visual design by Emir Ünalan and lighting design by Yasin Gültepe.

The dancers include Alper Marangoz, Anna V. Zesakes, Bianca Cerioni, Chiara Giorda, Demet Aksular, Evrim Akyay, Kamola Rashidova, Mert Aksu, Taner Güngör, Tufan Elitaş, Tuğçe Göncü, Buse Ercan and Gökçe Aksu.

“Delirium” will continue to be performed on Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 at the AKM Theater Hall and on Nov. 7 and Nov. 20 at Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera House.

﻿