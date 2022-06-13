Modern cruise hub to give boost to Turkish tourism

  • June 13 2022 07:00:00

Modern cruise hub to give boost to Turkish tourism

ISTANBUL
Modern cruise hub to give boost to Turkish tourism

A state-of-the-art port in Istanbul with an underground terminal, a celebrity chef’s restaurant and a shopping centre, welcomes yet another 5,000-passenger cruise ship, bringing more cash to Turkey’s tourism industry.

Hit hard by COVID, Turkey’s tourism sector could get a shot in the arm from the revenue generated at Galataport, which opened in 2021, a year later than planned due to the pandemic.

The port could also provide a boost to an economy that has been weighed down by double-digit inflation and a currency in free fall, though the project has drawn criticism over the destruction of historical monuments and the potential environmental impact.

Figen Ayan, chief port officer at Galataport, said “ships began to arrive one after the other” after the facility opened in October. “Galataport has become the face of tourism,” she told AFP.

The 20-story Costa Venezia vessel from Italy was taking passengers from an 11-day voyage to the Aegean Sea when it docked in Galataport, its gangway connecting directly to the futuristic underground customs terminal.

200 more to come

The port is home to a shopping centre, a hotel, cultural venues and a restaurant owned by Turkish butcher Nusret Gökçe, better known as Salt Bae, the social media star who sprinkles salt on steaks in front of celebrity customers.

“Galataport Istanbul is much more than a cruise port,” Ayan said.

Around 30 cruise ships have so far anchored at Galataport and 200 more are expected by the end of the year, which amounts to 450,000 passengers. The pandemic caused havoc in the global cruise ship industry as vessels were hit by outbreaks and vessels were banned in several countries.

“Now we can say that we have left the pandemic behind and that the cruise sector, which is an important segment of tourism, has revived and is on the move,” Ayan said.

The target is 1.5 million cruise passengers and 25 million visitors annually.

“If a regular tourist spends $62 daily, a cruise passenger spends $400. He spends up to eight times more in one day,” she said. The project also opened up a 1.2-kilometre (three-quarter-mile) coastline that had been closed to public use for 200 years.

But critics, including some urban planners and architects, say the gentrification of the area destroyed old neighbourhoods, with the shopping centre replacing a historical post office building, and also posed a risk to the environment.

Cruises threaten marine life, discharging large quantities of sewage and other waste, said Muharrem Balcı, associate professor of biology at Istanbul University.

Large ships were banned from Venice last year after years of warnings that the giant floating hotels risked causing irreparable damage to the lagoon city.

Burak Çalışkan, country manager for MSC Cruises, said no such danger awaited Istanbul. “We don’t think Istanbul will face a similar situation. We don’t have a city structure like Venice,” he told AFP.

Çalışkan also said newly built ships addressed environmental concerns.

“To give a few examples, the exhaust gases from the ships are filtered. The paints used on the ships have been completely changed. Paints that will not harm the sea are used,” he said.

“We even have efforts to reduce the sound of the ships’ engine so that while our ships are navigating in the open seas, they do not cause any disturbance to the living things, especially the whales.”

ARTS & LIFE Emre Şener among composers in ‘200 Pieces’ project

Emre Şener among composers in ‘200 Pieces’ project
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian oligarch’s yachts off Turkey at center of int’l legal fight

    Russian oligarch’s yachts off Turkey at center of int’l legal fight

  2. More neighborhoods to be closed to foreigners, says minister

    More neighborhoods to be closed to foreigners, says minister

  3. Some 24 Turkish universities enter global higher education list

    Some 24 Turkish universities enter global higher education list

  4. Rainfalls and flooding hit Ankara as expert warns of new downpours

    Rainfalls and flooding hit Ankara as expert warns of new downpours

  5. President Erdoğan vows continued investment in Turkey’s eastern provinces

    President Erdoğan vows continued investment in Turkey’s eastern provinces
Recommended
‘Milk bath’ man wins compensation lawsuit

‘Milk bath’ man wins compensation lawsuit
Kindergarten teacher models Amazon rain forests in class

Kindergarten teacher models Amazon rain forests in class
Objects swallowed by children on display at Antalya hospital

Objects swallowed by children on display at Antalya hospital
Restoration work at two-centuries old mosque stirs debate

Restoration work at two-centuries old mosque stirs debate
Restoration work at two-centuries old mosque stirs debate

Restoration work at two-centuries old mosque stirs debate
Russian oligarch’s yachts off Turkey at center of int’l legal fight

Russian oligarch’s yachts off Turkey at center of int’l legal fight
WORLD Turks, Lebanese among 7 dead in Italy helicopter crash

Turks, Lebanese among 7 dead in Italy helicopter crash

Seven bodies were found Saturday in the wreckage of a helicopter that disappeared in the mountains of northern Italy two days ago, with no survivors, emergency services said.

ECONOMY Construction costs rise 107 percent

Construction costs rise 107 percent

The construction cost index increased by 106.6 percent in April from a year earlier, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed.

SPORTS Football’s lawmakers to discuss implementation of semi-automated offside

Football’s lawmakers to discuss implementation of semi-automated offside

A semi-automated offside system could be used at this year’s World Cup with the International Football Association Board, the guardian of the laws of the game, set to discuss the introduction of the technology in Doha today.