MİT catches PKK assassin in northern Syria

ANKARA

Turkish Intelligence Organization (MİT) has captured Dilbirin Kaçar, a PKK assassin codenamed “Rojda,” in Syria and brought him to Turkey.

“Kaçar was detained in a MİT operation in northern Syria’s Aleppo province’s Ayn al-Arab district,” Demirören News Agency reported on June 7.

According to the agency, Kaçar joined the PKK terrorist organization in the southeastern province of Siirt in 2015. Trained as an assassin in northern Iraq in 2017, it was alleged that Kaçar joined clashes against the Turkish army in 2018 and 2019.

MİT recently found out that Kaçar moved to Ayn al-Arab with a team after Turkey announced preparations for a military operation in northern Syria to clean Tal Rifaat and Manbij of terrorists.

In two different operations, MİT neutralized two PKK ringleaders in northern Syria with surgical attacks.

A PKK local leader, Iranian citizen Rahime Xezali, was killed by being hit by an armed drone in Qamishli province on May 31.

Also, Ekrem Üstek, codenamed “Hayri,” was killed in Ayn al-Arab on May 15.