Missy Elliott, George Michael among Rock Hall inductees

Missy Elliott, George Michael among Rock Hall inductees

NEW YORK
Missy Elliott, George Michael among Rock Hall inductees

Groundbreaking rapper Missy Elliott, the late English chart-topper George Michael and rap-rock changemakers Rage Against the Machine are among this year's inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, organizers announced on May 3.

Eclectic rock experimentalist Kate Bush will also be inducted, as country icon Willie Nelson, rock-folk powerhouse Sheryl Crow and R&B group The Spinners round out 2023's class of new members.

The Cleveland, Ohio, institution's chairman, John Sykes, emphasized that this year's crop of musicians "reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define Rock & Roll," and also coincides with a milestone year that includes the 50th anniversary of the hip-hop genre and country icon Nelson's 90th birthday.

Crow, Elliott, Michael and Nelson were on the ballot for induction into the prestigious music pantheon for their first time. Rap innovator Elliott made the cut in her first year of eligibility.

Artists can be inducted 25 years after their first commercial music release.

They are voted on by a body of more than 1,000 artists, music historians and industry veterans.

The new honorees will be formally inducted on Nov. 3 in the Rock Hall's annual concert ceremony, which this year will return to Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

TÜRKIYE Turkish parliament speaker meets with Armenian counterpart

Turkish parliament speaker meets with Armenian counterpart
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish parliament speaker meets with Armenian counterpart

    Turkish parliament speaker meets with Armenian counterpart

  2. Donald Trump seeks to move NY criminal case to federal court

    Donald Trump seeks to move NY criminal case to federal court

  3. Russia accuses US of masterminding Kremlin drone attack

    Russia accuses US of masterminding Kremlin drone attack

  4. 8 fatally shot in Serbia a day after deadly school shooting

    8 fatally shot in Serbia a day after deadly school shooting

  5. Sells like teen spirit? Cobain guitar up for auction

    Sells like teen spirit? Cobain guitar up for auction
Recommended
Istanbul Modern opens new museum building

Istanbul Modern opens new museum building
Remarkable Alzheimers drug reduces cognitive decline

'Remarkable' Alzheimer's drug reduces cognitive decline
Pompeii chariot stars in Rome exhibit probing ancient roots

Pompeii chariot stars in Rome exhibit probing ancient roots
Sells like teen spirit Cobain guitar up for auction

Sells like teen spirit? Cobain guitar up for auction
Michael Douglas to receive honorary Palme at Cannes

Michael Douglas to receive honorary Palme at Cannes
Picket lines in Hollywood as writers go on strike

Picket lines in Hollywood as writers go on strike

WORLD Donald Trump seeks to move NY criminal case to federal court

Donald Trump seeks to move NY criminal case to federal court

Donald Trump 's lawyers have asked a federal court to take control of his New York City criminal case. They argued Thursday that the former president can’t be tried in the state court where his historic indictment was brought because the alleged conduct occurred while he was in office.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps inflation forecasts unchanged

Central Bank keeps inflation forecasts unchanged

Türkiye’s Central Bank has kept its inflation projections for end-2023 and end-2024 unchanged at 22.3 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively.
SPORTS Süper Lig title race wide open after derby

Süper Lig title race wide open after derby

Beşiktaş came from behind to beat Turkish Süper Lig leader Galatasaray 3-1 on April 30 night, throwing itself back in the trophy race with six weeks to go.