Minsk Group chairs brain dead: Turkish parliament speaker

  • October 20 2020 11:16:00

Minsk Group chairs brain dead: Turkish parliament speaker

BAKU
Minsk Group chairs brain dead: Turkish parliament speaker

Minsk Group chairs United States, Russia and France are brain dead, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop has said, suggesting that a war is “legitimate” when a country is trying to liberate its lands from occupation.

Şentop addressed the Azerbaijani Parliament on his third day in Baku, where he was accompanied by a large parliament delegation to lend support to Azerbaijan in the ongoing conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The Minsk Group has not shown will to solve the problem. In addition, one of these co-chairs being totally unaware of article 51 of the U.N. Charter that stipulates the right to self-defense, has accused Turkey and Azerbaijan of attacking Nagorno-Karabakh, part of the Azerbaijani territories. If that’s the case, just like his description of other organizations, the Minsk Group is brain dead,” Şentop told Azerbaijani lawmakers, in a obvious reference to French President Emmanuel Macron, who had suggested that NATO was brain dead last year.

France has been one of the Minsk Group co-chairs since 1994 but Azerbaijani officials voice their rejection of Paris’ role because of its obvious support to Armenia.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has turned into an acute problem because of Armenia’s non-reconciliatory attitude, Şentop said, accusing Yerevan of trying to institutionalize its occupation of Azerbaijani lands through state politics.

“This terror state, rogue state as the international law defines, has continued its attacks against the civilians despite the humanitarian truce brokered in Moscow,” he said, recalling these acts as war crimes.

Şentop reiterated that the only solution to the problem is the withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the Azerbaijani territories and called on the international powers who support Yerevan to give up “playing a dangerous game” in the Caucasus.

“Turkey will continue to stand with its brothers in its rightful cause and defense of their homeland as it has until today,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan proposes ‘substantial’ education reform

    President Erdoğan proposes ‘substantial’ education reform

  2. Turkey launches dumping probe against Saudi Arabia

    Turkey launches dumping probe against Saudi Arabia

  3. Now it’s Tatar’s time...

    Now it’s Tatar’s time...

  4. Scene of Istanbul street packed with people irks health minister

    Scene of Istanbul street packed with people irks health minister

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,371 as daily patients increase by 2,026

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,371 as daily patients increase by 2,026
Recommended
Turkish defense minister receives Libyan chief of staff

Turkish defense minister receives Libyan chief of staff
Top Turkish diplomat speaks with UKs Raab

Top Turkish diplomat speaks with UK's Raab
Turkeys parliament speaker in Baku for talks

Turkey's parliament speaker in Baku for talks
Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara

Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara
Turkey closes Cologne consulate due to COVID-19

Turkey closes Cologne consulate due to COVID-19 
Turkey, Japan ‘two states, one heart’: Japanese envoy

Turkey, Japan ‘two states, one heart’: Japanese envoy
WORLD Final Trump-Biden debate will feature mute button after chaotic first clash

Final Trump-Biden debate will feature 'mute' button after chaotic first clash

The final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will feature a mute button to allow each candidate to speak uninterrupted, organizers said on Oct. 19, looking to avoid the disruptions that marred the first matchup.
ECONOMY Turkey expects significant rise in automotive exports

Turkey expects significant rise in automotive exports

Turkey expects to see a significant rise in automotive exports in the months to come after the coronavirus-driven decline, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Oct. 19. 
SPORTS 10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Oct. 19 handed Galatasaray their second defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig.