Ministry starts the research on Pasha Gate Inscription

EDİRNE

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has started research on the lost inscription of the Pasha Gate of Edirne Governorship Building, built by Edirne Governor Ali Celal Pasha in 1818.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy stated archival research has been started to search on when, by whom or how the inscription was displaced.

İYİ Party Edirne Deputy Orhan Çakırlar brought the lost inscription to the Parliamentary agenda and entered a motion to the Speaker of the Parliament for Minister Nuri to respond.

In Çakırlar’s motion, he stated since many public institutions and religious worship areas in our city were looted during the occupation of Edirne by the Greeks, the historical inscription in question was also destroyed.

Stating that no studies have been carried out on this subject until today, he underlined the necessity of replacing the historical inscription in accordance with the original in order to explain the historical importance of the Pasha Gate to future generations.

Drawing attention to the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Edirne from the Greek occupation, Çakırlar asked the question of whether the inscription will be put back in place in accordance with the original.

In Minister Ersoy’s response to Çakırlar’s motion, he conveyed the following about the inscription: “The Pasha Gate Inscription is the inscription located on the street-facing gate of the mansion built by Edirne Governor Ali Celal Pasha in 1818. There is no information in the sources mentioning the history of Edirne about what its consequence was and when it disappeared.”

In the archives of the Board Directorate, no information and document samples related to the lost inscription were found in the registration slips and archive photographs. If it is determined that the inscription was stolen during the occupation or in another period, an international search will be carried out.

The inscription, on which the verse “The assembly is always established here with the Sharia law” is written, has a historical significance.