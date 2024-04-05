Ministry recycles 66,000 tons of paper from old textbooks in 5 years

ANKARA

Within the scope of the "Zero Waste Project,” the Education Ministry has announced that 66,416 tons of paper has been recycled and 167.7 million Turkish Liras ($5.25 million) in revenue generated to contribute to the national economy by recycling free textbooks which have been distributed every year.

The ministry's General Directorate of Support Services distributes textbooks free of charge to public and private pre-school, primary, secondary and high school students at the beginning of each academic year.

The free textbooks are collected on a voluntary basis at the end of each semester in line with zero-waste practices. Thus, it is aimed to contribute to the national economy by recycling the collected wastepaper.

According to a statement on the ministry's website, 66,416 tons of wastepaper was recycled in 2018-2023, generating 167.72 million liras in revenue.

In five years, approximately 1.13 million trees were prevented from being cut down and 4.65 million square meters of land was prevented from being destroyed.

Meanwhile, a new circular was published in the Official Gazette on March 30 regarding the Zero Waste Project, which was initiated by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry and carried out under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan.

According to the circular, the zero-waste management system to be established in buildings, campuses and local administrations will be implemented in accordance with zero-waste regulations and other relevant legislation.

In addition, necessary audits and follow-ups will be carried out to eliminate deficiencies related to the system in buildings, campuses and local administrations which do not establish a zero-waste management system. The certificates of buildings that do not effectively implement the zero-waste management system, despite having a proper certificate, will be canceled.

In this context, administrative sanctions will be imposed on those who do not fulfill their obligations in accordance with the provisions of the relevant legislation.

On the other hand, on March 30, International Zero Waste Day, celebration activities were organized with relevant public institutions and organizations under the procedures and principles determined by the ministry. Future annual events will be determined by the presidential administration.