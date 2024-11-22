New regulations announced for döner and burgers

New regulations announced for döner and burgers

ANKARA
New regulations announced for döner and burgers

The Trade Ministry has declared that gram weight information should be embedded in the tariff and pricing lists for hamburger, döner and İskender kebab in a bid to deliver customers comprehensive and explicit information.

The ministry’s statement highlights that, döner, which is traditionally sold per gram by establishments like buffet chains and restaurants, has been offered at various prices under the labels "wrapped döner," "döner sandwich," and "döner in bread" in recent years.

Similarly, establishments have been offering hamburger and iskender kebab in different portions, yet customers are unable to compare prices as they are not provided with the information covering the per gram rates.

This new regulation is crucial in this sense, as it aims to safeguard the financial interests of customers by clarifying the gram weight information and easing the comparison process, the statement further highlighted.

Within this scope, the regulation's primary objectives are to control the format, content and application of price lists, tariffs and labels for products and services that are offered for retail sale, as well as the policies and guidelines regarding discounted sales.

Relevant authorities would conduct extensive and thorough inspections of the legislation across the country’s 81 provinces, the statement noted, underlining that it would be favorable for businesses to focus on the listed concerns to prevent negative consequences.

The regulation covers döner, İskender kebab and hamburger as they are the most popular and well-liked dishes among customers of establishments that provide food and beverage services, according to the statement.

Meat,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye neutralizes nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

    Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

    Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

  3. Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

    Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

  4. COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

    COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

  5. MPs pass reforms on internal security

    MPs pass reforms on internal security
Recommended
Türkiye neutralizes nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria
Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case
Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows
MPs pass reforms on internal security

MPs pass reforms on internal security
Probe launched into journalists Altaylı, Saymaz

Probe launched into journalists Altaylı, Saymaz

Famed Turkish author Orhan Kemal’s house in Istanbul for sale

Famed Turkish author Orhan Kemal’s house in Istanbul for sale
Bodrum underwater museum nominated for top European award

Bodrum underwater museum nominated for top European award
WORLD COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

A new draft deal at U.N. climate talks Friday proposes rich nations commit $250 billion a year to help poorer nations combat global warming in a bid to break the deadlocked negotiations.
ECONOMY Over 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

Over 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye increased by 7.03 percent year-on-year in January-October to 47.3 million, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Nov. 22.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿