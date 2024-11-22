New regulations announced for döner and burgers

ANKARA

The Trade Ministry has declared that gram weight information should be embedded in the tariff and pricing lists for hamburger, döner and İskender kebab in a bid to deliver customers comprehensive and explicit information.

The ministry’s statement highlights that, döner, which is traditionally sold per gram by establishments like buffet chains and restaurants, has been offered at various prices under the labels "wrapped döner," "döner sandwich," and "döner in bread" in recent years.

Similarly, establishments have been offering hamburger and iskender kebab in different portions, yet customers are unable to compare prices as they are not provided with the information covering the per gram rates.

This new regulation is crucial in this sense, as it aims to safeguard the financial interests of customers by clarifying the gram weight information and easing the comparison process, the statement further highlighted.

Within this scope, the regulation's primary objectives are to control the format, content and application of price lists, tariffs and labels for products and services that are offered for retail sale, as well as the policies and guidelines regarding discounted sales.

Relevant authorities would conduct extensive and thorough inspections of the legislation across the country’s 81 provinces, the statement noted, underlining that it would be favorable for businesses to focus on the listed concerns to prevent negative consequences.

The regulation covers döner, İskender kebab and hamburger as they are the most popular and well-liked dishes among customers of establishments that provide food and beverage services, according to the statement.