Ministry launches action plan against pollution in İzmir Gulf

IZMIR

The government has launched an urgent action plan to restore the ecosystem of the İzmir Gulf, which is facing a pressing environmental crisis from pollution.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum emphasized the severity of the gulf's condition, citing mass fish deaths and alarming levels of contamination.

On Aug. 22, the ministry conducted an investigation that revealed ammonia levels from wastewater were 50 times higher than permissible standards, while oxygen levels were dangerously low.

This revelation triggered the ministry to launch a comprehensive 15-point action plan to address these ecological issues with immediate effect.

Under this directive, wastewater treatment plants are required to operate in accordance with legislation, and the bypass line will be converted into a flood weir equipped with a monitoring system.

Other key measures include stream cleaning and stricter discharge controls for wastewater and rainwater connections, as well as the revision of existing the İzmir Municipality's Water and Sewerage Administration (İZSU) regulations to encompass carbon, nitrogen and phosphorus monitoring.

Kurum, who has been actively overseeing these developments, established a coordination team and a scientific board for the gulf. The board, comprising 35 academics, is divided into specialized working groups addressing distinct environmental challenges, such as climate change modeling, wastewater infrastructure, and marine ecosystem assessment.

Further analysis of the bay's condition showed that the oxygen levels, which should be at 6 milligrams per liter, have plummeted to as low as 1.8 milligrams per liter. In some areas, oxygen was nearly absent, and pollutant levels were found well above environmental standards, leading to an administrative fine of 1,858,610 Turkish Liras imposed on the İZSU.

Kurum emphasized that the bay’s ecosystem is now in a critical state, describing the situation as “moribund” and stating that “there is no life left in some parts of our gulf right now.”

Furthermore, the ministry plans to conduct ongoing public education programs in collaboration with NGOs, universities and other agencies to raise awareness about water conservation and environmental stewardship.