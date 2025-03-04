Ministry invites Iranian chargé d'affaires over anti-Türkiye remarks

Ministry invites Iranian chargé d'affaires over anti-Türkiye remarks

ANKARA
Ministry invites Iranian chargé daffaires over anti-Türkiye remarks

Foreign Ministry has invited chargé d'affaires of the Iranian Embassy over recent anti-Türkiye remarks by some Iranian officials, the spokesman of the ministry has said.

Öncü Keçeli, the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, in response to a question on March 4, informed that the Iranian diplomat was invited to the ministry about the claims raised by some Iranian officials.

Recalling that Türkiye and Iran are in constant dialogue, Keçeli said the meeting did cover bilateral issues as well as some criticisms by some Iranian officials on Türkiye. He said a dossier that lists these public criticisms has already been handed to the Iranian officials.

“We believe that foreign policy matters should not be instrumentalized for domestic politics. In this frame, we prefer to convey our critical message directly to our interlocutors,” he stated.

Türkiye values its ties with Iran and wants to further develop them, the spokesman stated.

Ankara’s move came days after the Iranian Foreign Ministry invited Turkish Ambassador to Iran Hicabi Kırlangıç to express Tehran’s disturbance over Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s statements on Iran’s regional policies.

Some Iranian media said the ambassador had been summoned, but the ministry did not describe the meeting thus.

Also on March 3, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran values "bilateral relations with Türkiye very highly" but that the government thought it was essential to respond to the minister's remarks "decisively."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms
LATEST NEWS

  1. US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

    US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

  2. Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate key gas pipeline to Nakhchivan

    Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate key gas pipeline to Nakhchivan

  3. Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

    Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

  4. CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession

    CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession

  5. Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief

    Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief
Recommended
Turkish, UK diplomats discuss Syrias future in Ankara

Turkish, UK diplomats discuss Syria's future in Ankara
Türkiye still hopeful for imminent deal in Ukraine: Fidan

Türkiye still hopeful for imminent deal in Ukraine: Fidan
Türkiye pushes for swift, fair peace in Ukraine war, Erdoğan tells Starmer

Türkiye pushes for swift, fair peace in Ukraine war, Erdoğan tells Starmer
Türkiye submits filing to ICJ over Israel’s international law violations

Türkiye submits filing to ICJ over Israel’s international law violations
VP Yılmaz meets with British defense secretary in London

VP Yılmaz meets with British defense secretary in London
Fidan calls on US to end support for PKK

Fidan calls on US to end support for PKK
WORLD US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

The White House confirmed on March 5 that a U.S. envoy had spoken directly with Hamas after reports, citing two sources familiar with the discussion, emerged on a U.S.-based news website.
ECONOMY European security, economy without Türkiye impossible, says business leader

European security, economy without Türkiye 'impossible,' says business leader

Türkiye’s strategic importance for Europe's future is both undeniable and multifaceted, encompassing critical areas such as security, trade and economic partnerships, according to Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, head of DEİK’s Türkiye-Europe Business Councils.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿