Ministry inspects millions of taxpayers, using AI technology

ANKARA

The Treasury and Finance Ministry has carried out tax audits on millions of taxpayers using artificial intelligence.

The ministry said that nearly 2 million taxpayers were subjected to audits by the Risk Analysis Evaluation and Research System (RADAR) last year.

The RADAR system is designed to take more effective and swift action in identifying tax avoiders using new-generation risk scenarios and AI-enhanced data models.

According to the ministry’s annual report for 2024, “risk analysis” was conducted in various fields ranging from sectors emerging as a result of the digital economy's growth to traditional businesses.

As the digital economy developed, revenues from social media, e-commerce, e-sports, freelancers, digital content creators, and e-pin sales were analyzed.

Additionally, to determine the undeclared income of doctors, lawyers, dietitians, consulting services, auction sales, personalized sports lessons, life coaches, the cargo sector, educational services and health care services, some 1,39 million active and potential taxpayers were subjected to audits.

As a result of the audits, authorities concluded that the total amount of tax assessed for the reviewed taxpayers was 40 billion Turkish Liras, and the total amount of penalties was 80.4 billion liras.