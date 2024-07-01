Ministry announces ‘Temporary Foster Family System’ in 30 pilot cities

ANKARA

Authorities plan to implement the “Temporary Foster Family System” in 30 pilot regions by the end of the year, Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş has revealed on "Foster Family Day,” June 30.

Göktaş explained that they initiated the new system within the scope of the “Empowering Foster Care System in Türkiye” project they started last year.

He emphasized that they are aiming to determine the appropriate social service model for children in need of protection in the home environment, without being taken into institutional care, with the project.

“We will provide training to all foster families under the Foster Care Academy. We also aim to improve the physical capacity of the meeting areas in foster family units,” he explained.

The "Voluntary Envoys in Social Development Project," which was launched in December 2012 under the aegis of first lady Emine Erdoğan, enabled the foster family service model to become prevalent in Türkiye.

The number of foster families was around 500 with 515 children remaining under their protection in 2002, however, it increased significantly following the outset of the project.

Referring to this radical development, occurring over the years through joint efforts, Göktaş said, “Currently, 8,547 foster families are safeguarding 10,256 children.”

Göktaş indicated that they provide the foster families with an average of 8,515 Turkish Liras in order to meet the education, care and other needs of children depending on their age and educational background.

“Every child deserves a loving home. I call on everyone to become a foster parent to change the trajectory of a kid’s life,” the minister underscored.