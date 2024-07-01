Ministry announces ‘Temporary Foster Family System’ in 30 pilot cities

Ministry announces ‘Temporary Foster Family System’ in 30 pilot cities

ANKARA
Ministry announces ‘Temporary Foster Family System’ in 30 pilot cities

Authorities plan to implement the “Temporary Foster Family System” in 30 pilot regions by the end of the year, Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş has revealed on "Foster Family Day,” June 30.

Göktaş explained that they initiated the new system within the scope of the “Empowering Foster Care System in Türkiye” project they started last year.

He emphasized that they are aiming to determine the appropriate social service model for children in need of protection in the home environment, without being taken into institutional care, with the project.

“We will provide training to all foster families under the Foster Care Academy. We also aim to improve the physical capacity of the meeting areas in foster family units,” he explained.

The "Voluntary Envoys in Social Development Project," which was launched in December 2012 under the aegis of first lady Emine Erdoğan, enabled the foster family service model to become prevalent in Türkiye.

The number of foster families was around 500 with 515 children remaining under their protection in 2002, however, it increased significantly following the outset of the project.

Referring to this radical development, occurring over the years through joint efforts, Göktaş said, “Currently, 8,547 foster families are safeguarding 10,256 children.”

Göktaş indicated that they provide the foster families with an average of 8,515 Turkish Liras in order to meet the education, care and other needs of children depending on their age and educational background.

“Every child deserves a loving home. I call on everyone to become a foster parent to change the trajectory of a kid’s life,” the minister underscored.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria

Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria

    Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria

  2. Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

    Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

  3. New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

    New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

  4. IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

    IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

  5. Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

    Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units
Recommended
Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria

Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria
Joint force begins demining ops in Black Sea

Joint force begins demining ops in Black Sea
Turkish doctors find out unknown cause of lumbar pain

Turkish doctors find out unknown cause of lumbar pain
Fire risks escalate as heat wave sweeps parts of Türkiye

Fire risks escalate as heat wave sweeps parts of Türkiye
Historic mosque restored with authentic stone

Historic mosque restored with authentic stone
Türkiye appoints new environment, health ministers

Türkiye appoints new environment, health ministers
First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
WORLD Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste could cut climate-warming emissions and end undernourishment for 153 million people globally, the OECD and the U.N.'s food agency said in a joint report Tuesday.
ECONOMY IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed four sustainability-linked loans in the total amount of $250 million to Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI) of Türkiye and its three subsidiaries in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iraq.

SPORTS Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Advancing to the last 16 following an eventful climax to its group-stage campaign, Türkiye takes on Euro 2024 dark horse Austria in Leipzig on July 2 evening.
﻿