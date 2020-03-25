Ministers brief Erdoğan on coronavirus measures

  • March 25 2020 09:52:00

Ministers brief Erdoğan on coronavirus measures

ANKARA
Ministers brief Erdoğan on coronavirus measures

Turkey's ministers briefed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan via a videoconference on March 24, concerning the measures taken against the novel coronavirus.

Erdogan is “closely following efforts by the relevant state bodies and necessary steps were being taken in coordination as part of the fight against the coronavirus,” the Communications Directorate said in a statement. 

Vice President Fuat Oktay, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Education Minister Ziya Selçuk, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca briefed the president, according to the statement.

Turkey confirmed seven more deaths from the coronavirus late on March 24, bringing the total number of fatalities to 44.

Some 3,952 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours on people suspected of contracting the virus and 343 have tested positive, bringing the tally of infections to 1,872, Koca said on Twitter.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases

  2. Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

    Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

  3. Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

    Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

  4. Turkey’s biggest basin struggles with drought

    Turkey’s biggest basin struggles with drought

  5. Turkey unveils grand tax deferral package

    Turkey unveils grand tax deferral package
Recommended
Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PMs hanging

Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging
Turkish forces destroy 5 YPG/PKK terrorist shelters

Turkish forces destroy 5 YPG/PKK terrorist shelters
VP Oktay says Turkey evacuated 2,721 students

VP Oktay says Turkey evacuated 2,721 students
Health minister discusses COVID-19 efforts with Japanese envoy

Health minister discusses COVID-19 efforts with Japanese envoy
Turkeys coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases

Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases
Chief prosecutor elected Supreme Court head

Chief prosecutor elected Supreme Court head
WORLD Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

Istanbul prosecutor's office said on March 25 it had prepared an indictment against 20 suspects over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, including the former deputy head of Saudi Arabia's general intelligence and a former royal adviser.
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March

Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 75.3 percent of its capacity in March, the country's Central Bank said on March 25.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.