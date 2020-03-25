Ministers brief Erdoğan on coronavirus measures

ANKARA

Turkey's ministers briefed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan via a videoconference on March 24, concerning the measures taken against the novel coronavirus.

Erdogan is “closely following efforts by the relevant state bodies and necessary steps were being taken in coordination as part of the fight against the coronavirus,” the Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Vice President Fuat Oktay, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Education Minister Ziya Selçuk, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca briefed the president, according to the statement.

Turkey confirmed seven more deaths from the coronavirus late on March 24, bringing the total number of fatalities to 44.

Some 3,952 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours on people suspected of contracting the virus and 343 have tested positive, bringing the tally of infections to 1,872, Koca said on Twitter.