Minister sees no change in gas prices in December

ANKARA

Natural gas prices will not be changed in December, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said, adding there will be no supply problems this winter.

Global natural gas prices have been on the rise, increasing from $120/cubic meter to above $3,000/cubic meter in August, he told in an interview with private broadcaster NTV.

“Prices have eased slightly but they are still not where they were in the past. Thanks to supplies secured from a number of countries, there will be no problems this winter. Prices will not be increased in December,” the minister added.

Natural gas prices for households were increased by 20 percent and by around 50 percent for industrial users in September.

Türkiye is buying natural gas from around 20 countries, Dönmez furthered.

“Due to the previously made agreements and with new deals inked aimed at meeting the increased demand, we will pass this winter without problems.” He said.

The storage facilities’ capacity in Türkiye is around 4.6 billion cubic and they are 100 percent full, the minister added.

He reiterated that the daily production from the Sakarya field in the Black Sea will be 10 million cubic meters in the first phase.

“This is our target for 2023. The output will increase to 40 million cubic meters after four years. The natural gas production from the Black Sea will be enough to meet households’ natural gas consumption.”

Some 80 percent of the Filyos Natural Gas Processing Facility has been completed, Dönmez said, reminding that the gas extracted from the Black Sea will be offered to consumers in March 2023.

Meanwhile Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanık said payments to 336,000 households under the Natural Gas Consumption Support scheme had begun. “Payments amount to 272 million Turkish Liras,” Yanık said.

The financial support for households range between 900 liras and 2,500 liras annually, she added.