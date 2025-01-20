Minister reveals Türkiye’s baby statistics for 2024

ANKARA

"Defne" for girls and "Alparslan" for boys have emerged as the most popular baby names of 2024, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Based on the Directorate General of Population and Citizenship Affairs data, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024, Türkiye registered a total of 937,369 newborns, including 15,065 twins, 290 triplets and six sets of quadruplets in its population records.

The name "Defne" topped the list for girls, chosen for 7,661 babies. Other popular names for girls included "Asel," "Zeynep," and "Asya."

Among boys, "Alparslan" claimed the top spot, with 8,838 babies given the name. Other popular choices included "Ömer Asaf," "Göktuğ," "Yusuf," and "Metehan."

Yerlikaya extended well-wishes to all newborns, emphasizing hopes for their happiness and prosperity, and expressed gratitude for their role in strengthening families and the nation.

“May our young ones have good fortune. I hope they will be good sons and daughters for our state, our homeland, our nation and their families,” he wrote on social media.