Minister pledges continued efforts for peace in Cyprus, Med

ANKARA
Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has reassured the public that Türkiye's commitment to peace, stability and cooperation in Cyprus and the Mediterranean will persist, while emphasizing the protection of national interests during the pursuit of a solution to the longstanding issue.

"The suffering and atrocities endured by the Turkish Cypriots on the island have not deterred their just struggle. On the contrary, it has strengthened their determination to safeguard their independence and future," Güler said during a reception in the capital Ankara.

The island has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. for a comprehensive settlement.

Güler acknowledged the positive developments in Turkish-Greek relations recently, stating that such progress is crucial in achieving a viable solution.

Reiterating Türkiye's support for the Turkish Cypriots in resolving the issue, Güler stated, "Cyprus is our national issue. For this reason, it is of utmost importance for our country to resolve the Cyprus issue as soon as possible in a way that guarantees the legitimate interests and security of the Turkish Cypriots."

The minister called for all parties involved to avoid unilateral actions that disregard the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people, urging a correct interpretation of historical and current facts and urged everyone to steer clear of actions and statements that escalate tensions in the region.

Güler, instead, called for a resolute commitment to finding a peaceful, equitable and fair resolution to the longstanding problem based on international law. He emphasized the importance of building a future where Cypriots live in security, peace and prosperity, while safeguarding Türkiye's rights and interests in the Mediterranean.

Güler also praised the cooperation between the Turkish Armed Forces and the Turkish Cypriot army. The minister pointed to joint military exercises, training support and defense sector advancements as prime examples of their collaboration, stating that this partnership will continue to strengthen in the future.

"The Cyprus Turkish Peace Forces Command remains the guarantor of peace and security on the island," he affirmed.

