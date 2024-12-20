Minister outlines plan for Syrian refugees’ return

Minister outlines plan for Syrian refugees’ return

ANKARA
Minister outlines plan for Syrian refugees’ return

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has unveiled a two-phase plan to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees, with efforts already underway to ensure the process is safe and voluntary.

"In the first stage, the return of Syrians staying in camps around Idlib will be organized, then work will be carried out for the return of Syrians living in Türkiye," Güler told MPs during a plenary session on Dec. 20.

Progress has been made in the "safe and voluntary" return of Syrian refugees living in Türkiye, the minister said.

Güler also detailed measures aimed at ensuring stability in northern Syria.

"Türkiye is taking various military and diplomatic steps to ensure stability in safe zones in the north of the geography," he noted, adding that these actions align with international law and self-defense principles.

The U.N. migration agency estimates that around 100,000 refugees have returned to Syria from neighboring countries since opposition forces toppled President Bashar al-Assad’s regime earlier this month.

"We are also seeing about 85,000 people come out" into Lebanon through established border crossing points, Amy Pope, the director-general of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said on Dec. 18.

"It’s a rough figure: There’s certainly people who cross informally and so they’re not counted."

The agency expects nearly 1 million people to return to Syria between January and June 2025.

Hosting the largest number of Syrian refugees, Türkiye has recently expanded its border crossing capacities to accommodate the surge in those seeking to return home.

More than 7,600 Syrian migrants crossed the Turkish border to return home in the five days after the fall of the regime, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Dec. 15.

With the country gradually embracing normalcy, the first commercial flight since the ouster of Assad took off from Damascus airport on Dec. 18, offering Syrians a glimmer of hope after years of war and decades of oppression.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

    Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

  2. Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

    Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

  3. US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown

    US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown

  4. Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

    Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

  5. Greece returns stolen ancient coin hoard to Türkiye

    Greece returns stolen ancient coin hoard to Türkiye
Recommended
Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany
Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria
Restoration of Atatürk House to conclude by September 2025

Restoration of Atatürk House to conclude by September 2025
Türkiye sees 20 pct surge in number of PhD graduates

Türkiye sees 20 pct surge in number of PhD graduates
10-year-old Turkish prodigy becomes global math champion

10-year-old Turkish prodigy becomes global math champion
Body of missing Turkish academic found in London canal

Body of missing Turkish academic found in London canal
World’s largest sailing yacht to anchor in three Turkish cities

World’s largest sailing yacht to anchor in three Turkish cities
WORLD Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

German police arrested a Saudi Arabian man after a deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market Friday in which an SUV barrelled through a crowd of revellers at high speed, leaving a trail of bloody carnage.
ECONOMY Türkiye secures US exemption for Gazprombank sanctions, minister says

Türkiye secures US exemption for Gazprombank sanctions, minister says

The United States has exempted Türkiye from sanctions imposed on Russia’s Gazprombank JSC, thereby allowing Ankara to proceed with its natural gas payments, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿