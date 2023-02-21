Minister announces school reopening dates in quake-hit provinces

ISTANBUL

Education Minister Mahmut Özer has announced the reopening dates of schools in quake-hit provinces, which were divided into three categories following damage assessments after the deadly quakes caused massive destruction in Türkiye’s south.

Speaking at a press conference in Malatya regarding the education process in the earthquake zone, Özer informed that 10 cities affected by the quakes were divided into three categories.

The first category includes Adana, Kilis, Diyarbakır and Şanlıurfa provinces, where education will begin as of March 1.

The second category includes Gaziantep and Osmaniye, where the education break will be extended until March 13.

The third category includes Adıyaman, Malatya, Kahramanmaraş and Hatay, the provinces hit hardest by the quakes, where education will continue as of March 27, Özer announced.

“As of today, schools started in 71 [of Türkiye’s all 81] provinces. The number of students who transferred from the 10 cities in the quake zone to other provinces increased to 74,884. The numbers go up every day, and we are placing these students in our hostels according to need. Elazığ was later added to these 10 cities,” he said.

Stressing that they will allow education to continue only in school buildings that have been deemed safe by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, Özer said they will not allow students and teachers into risky buildings.

Özer also pointed out that as of March 1, support courses will be offered to students who will take university and high school entrance exams this year.